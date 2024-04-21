FW: St. Albans / Attempt to locate
**********UPDATE***********
State Police are still attempting to make direct contact with Michael Plunkett. There have been reports of him being seen and utilizing social media platforms since this release but his where abouts is still unknown and there are still concerns about his wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call.
Subject: St. Albans / Attempt to locate
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002271
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/12/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whereabouts Unknown / Likely Chittenden or Franklin County
SUBJECT: Michael Plunkett
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are attempting to locate Michael Plunkett after receiving information that he may be in crisis. Plunkett is believed to be operating a black 2015 Jeep Renegade (VT Registration HTT830). It is believed that he is in the Franklin/ Chittenden County area. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with information about Plunkett's whereabouts is asked to contact VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993.