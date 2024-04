St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Bakersfield

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002408

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 4/17/24 1:47 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 108 Bakersfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Richard Viens

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/17/24, Vermont State Police received report that someone entered Richard Viens’ house on RT 108 in Bakersfield and stole medication. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police at 802-524-5993.