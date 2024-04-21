Submit Release
News Search

There were 130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,274 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI 3 & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#:24B1002696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills                        

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600.

 

DATE/TIME: 04/20/24 at 7:11 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Collins Rd, Halifax VT

VIOLATION: DUI 3 / Criminal DLS 

 

ACCUSED: Noah W. Swanson                                        

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single vehicle crash with injury on Collins Rd, in the town of Halifax, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene and met with the operator, identified as 37-year-old Noah W. Swanson. Further investigation resulted in Swanson being placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

 

Swanson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on May 7, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/07/2024 @ 08:30 am     

COURT: Windham

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI 3 & Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more