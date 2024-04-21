Westminster Barracks / DUI 3 & Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24B1002696
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600.
DATE/TIME: 04/20/24 at 7:11 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Collins Rd, Halifax VT
VIOLATION: DUI 3 / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Noah W. Swanson
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single vehicle crash with injury on Collins Rd, in the town of Halifax, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene and met with the operator, identified as 37-year-old Noah W. Swanson. Further investigation resulted in Swanson being placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Swanson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on May 7, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/07/2024 @ 08:30 am
COURT: Windham
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks – Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691