Westminster Barracks / DUI 3 & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24B1002696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600.

DATE/TIME: 04/20/24 at 7:11 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Collins Rd, Halifax VT

VIOLATION: DUI 3 / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Noah W. Swanson

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Halifax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single vehicle crash with injury on Collins Rd, in the town of Halifax, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene and met with the operator, identified as 37-year-old Noah W. Swanson. Further investigation resulted in Swanson being placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Swanson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on May 7, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/07/2024 @ 08:30 am

COURT: Windham

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691