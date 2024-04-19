NHS reminds those eligible to get Covid jab with over 700,000 booked in first week

More than 700,000 eligible individuals have booked an appointment to get their spring Covid-19 vaccine since the National Booking System opened on Monday (15 April).

The NHS is encouraging everyone eligible to book a slot to get vaccinated as soon as possible via the NHS website, on the NHS App or by ringing 119 free of charge.

Following JCVI advice, this year those eligible include those aged 75 and over by 30 June 2024, older adult care home residents, and immunosuppressed individuals aged six months and over.

Eligibility for a spring vaccination is similar to previous years but those with a weakened immune system are now eligible from six months old instead of five years.

Thousands of appointments are available every day across the country until the end of June, with most happening at pharmacies and GP practices. As well as booked appointments, some sites offer walk-ins with a full list of local locations available on the NHS walk-in finder.

This week, vaccinations began in older adult care homes and for eligible housebound patients, with wider appointments starting from next Monday (22 April).

As of Thursday evening (18 April), over 3,400 adult care homes had already been visited, delivering over 48,400 vaccinations. An additional 6,400 vaccinations had been delivered to care home residents in other locations, such as their GP practice.

The NHS is contacting everyone who is eligible via text, email, or letter but people do not need to wait for an invite to book.

Covid-19 can still be very dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system. The vaccine gives good protection and helps reduce the risk of serious illness or death, needing to go to hospital, catching and spreading the virus, and protects against different variants.

UKHSA surveillance data on last year’s spring Covid-19 vaccination programme showed that those who received a vaccine were up to 50% less likely to be admitted to hospital with COVID-19 for three to four months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

The NHS is also encouraging those eligible to get the shingles vaccine, which is recommended for all adults turning 65 from 1 September 2023, those aged 70 to 79, and those aged 50 and over with a severely weakened immune system. Anyone eligible should be contacted by their GP surgery to book an appointment.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccinations and screening, said: “Since this spring’s NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme kicked off on Monday, we have already seen visits to over 3,400 older adult care homes and 700,000 of those eligible booking appointments online to get that all important jab.

“Protection against Covid-19 reduces over time which is why it is so important to get this top-up if you are in one of the most at-risk groups, with data from last year showing those who received the spring jab were up to 50% less likely to be admitted to hospital for three to four months afterwards.

“With appointments available from next Monday, I would encourage anyone yet to book to visit the NHS website, the NHS App or call 119 – and a reminder if you are eligible, you do not need to wait to receive your invite to book.”

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Immunisations at UK Health Security Agency, said: “It’s good to see many thousands have already booked in to get their spring COVID-19 vaccine since the bookings opened this week.

“COVID-19 is still causing hospitalisations and severe illness particularly among those most at risk. I urge all those aged 75 and over and those who have a weakened immune system, to book as soon as possible – ensuring they top up their immunity to give them the best possible protection.”

Health Minister Maria Caulfield said: “I thank everyone who has come forward to get their Covid booster jab.

“The vaccine offers the best protection against the virus for the most vulnerable.

“I strongly encourage anyone eligible to take advantage of the thousands of free appointments available across England and get their jab.”