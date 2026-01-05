NHS helped thousands of patients get home for Christmas despite doctors strike

The NHS safely discharged thousands of patients home to their families over the Christmas week (w/e 28 December), despite five days of strike action by resident doctors.

In a letter to the health service, Sir Jim Mackey has praised staff for pulling out all the stops to achieve its target of having less than 80% of hospital beds filled on Christmas day – which staff managed alongside other pressures including an early rise in winter viruses.

There were more than 5,000 fewer patients in hospital this Christmas day compared to Christmas day last year; with 78.5% of beds occupied.

Figures published today also show the NHS managed to keep almost 95% [94.7%] of planned routine care going during the five days of strike action by resident doctors between Wednesday 17 December and Monday 22 December.

There were on average 19,120 resident doctors absent from work each day this time round – slightly higher than [17,236 average] in the last set of strikes in November.

The data comes with demand on the NHS remaining high as it manages the impact of a cold snap.

Data published last week showed it received the second highest number of calls to 111 in two years on Saturday 27 December. [87,318 calls answered].

A total of 414, 562 calls to NHS 111 were reported as answered during Christmas week, almost 24,000 more than the previous week.

Sir James Mackey, NHS chief executive, said: “I am incredibly proud of our NHS staff who worked through the festive period to help thousands of people return home from hospital during Christmas week, so they could enjoy flu-free celebrations.

“It is even more remarkable when you consider the efforts put in by NHS staff to not only cover for resident doctors taking part in industrial action the week before, but to maintain the number of tests and operations carried out to almost 95% of normal activity.

“Despite this effort the NHS has not headed into the New Year in victory mode, with demand remaining high which will no doubt increase on the back of a cold snap.

“So, it’s vital that the public please do continue to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 and 111 online for other conditions.

“If you haven’t had your flu jab yet and are eligible, please come forward – it’s not too late.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “NHS staff worked tirelessly during the BMA’s latest round of strikes to keep the show on the road. Despite battling through the double whammy of a flu epidemic during industrial action, almost 95% planned care was delivered – similar to during November strikes and surpassing the 93% protected during action in July.

“With hospital bed occupancy lower than this time last year and ambulance handover performance improving, I am deeply grateful to everyone in the NHS who has stepped up to make sure patients are getting the care they need during a difficult winter, as well as join our push to modernise and improve the service for the long term. But, with bitterly cold weather creating new challenges for the health service this week, there is still a long way to go and the hard graft doesn’t stop here.

“I’m determined to resolve the BMA resident doctor disputes this year for the sake of patients, staff and the whole NHS. My door is open – as it always has been – to the BMA. In 2026, let’s start with a clean slate and work together to improve working conditions for doctors, cut waiting lists, and build an NHS fit for the future.”

Amber and yellow cold health alerts for England have also been issued by UKHSA as temperatures have fallen in recent days to drop below freezing which could increase pressure on hospitals.