NHS far from complacent despite drop in flu admissions

The number of people in hospital with flu dropped off during Christmas week (w/e 28 December), but England’s top doctor has warned that the NHS is ‘far from complacent’ during the cold snap.

Amber and yellow cold health alerts for England have been issued by UKHSA as temperatures have fallen in recent days to drop below freezing which could increase pressure on hospitals.

As the temperatures drop and demand on wider NHS services remains high, the NHS’s top doctor urged the public to not put off getting vaccinated.

The new data published today shows there were 2,676 patients in hospital with flu last week, compared to 3,061 the week before.

Thanks in part to NHS staff ramping up vaccination efforts with half a million more people protected against flu compared to the same period last year, flu cases have now started to fall.

Demand on the wider NHS remains high with the second highest number of calls to 111 answered in two years last Saturday. (87,318 calls answered on Saturday 27 December 2025).

A total of 414, 562 calls to NHS 111 were reported as answered during Christmas week, almost 24,000 more than the previous week.

Today’s figures also show that ambulance handover times continue to fall, with a drop of two-and-a-half minutes week on week, and more than 14 minutes quicker than last year.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS National Medical Director, said: “It is welcome news to see a drop in the number of people being admitted to hospital with flu, thanks in part to the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff with more than half a million more people vaccinated against flu compared to the same period last year.

‘The NHS is far from complacent as temperatures drop with this likely to increase pressures in the New Year, and demand on services remaining high with NHS 111 services recording their second busiest day in two years on Saturday.

“It’s vital that the public please continue to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 and 111 online for other conditions.

“If you haven’t had your flu jab yet and are eligible, please come forward – it’s not too late.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “In spite of all of the challenges the NHS faces this winter, the Herculean efforts of NHS staff and our investment and modernisation mean that hospital bed occupancy is lower than this time last year and ambulance handover performance is improving.

“But we still face intense pressures, and with this bitingly cold snap adding additional challenges it is more vital than ever those eligible get their flu jab and people only attend A&E in an emergency.

“Let’s all join NHS staff in doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our families through a difficult winter so NHS services are free for those who really need them.”