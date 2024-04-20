Governor Abbott Deploys State Emergency Response Resources For Severe Weather Threat

TEXAS, April 20 - April 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather threats expected to impact the state this weekend.



"We are deploying critical emergency response resources to regions across Texas to help support local communities as severe weather impacts our state," said Governor Abbott. "Texans are urged to monitor weather forecasts, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to protect yourselves and your loved ones. I thank our brave emergency response personnel who are working tirelessly to help keep Texas communities safe."



According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms threaten large portions of North, Central, East, and South Texas this weekend. The main risks associated with these storms are large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.



At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM deployed the following state emergency response resources to support local severe weather operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads

Swiftwater Boat Squads Texas Parks & Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

TDEM placed the following state resources on standby earlier in the week at the direction of the Governor in anticipation of these storm impacts:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search & Rescue Teams

Urban Search & Rescue Teams Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

Game Wardens and Boat Squads Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews

Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

Severe weather packages Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers; Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers; Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to proactively monitor local weather forecasts, keep emergency supplies readily available, and make an emergency plan.



Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate flood information at TexasFlood.org, and find severe weather safety tips at TexasReady.gov.