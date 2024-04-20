Inaugural Test Flight Lands at Tepic International Airport, Paving the Way for Tourism Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday, April 16, 2024 marked a momentous occasion in the history of Riviera Nayarit as the inaugural test flight successfully landed at the newly expanded Tepic International Airport. This significant milestone heralds a new era of connectivity and opportunity for the region, promising to unlock the untapped potential of the northern coast and the majestic mountains of the Sierra Madres.
"Today we can declare that the Tepic airport is international," said Alejandro Muñoz de Cote Ortiz, who represents the Riviera Nayarit International Airport. "Today we completed the test flight to show that the airport is secure for all aircraft and that the Tepic airport is ready for commercial and international operations."
The expansion of Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ) represents a crucial step forward in the development of the state of Nayarit's tourism infrastructure. With enhanced capabilities to accommodate international flights, the airport is poised to become a key gateway for travelers seeking to explore the diversity of this rich destination. The airport changed its name last year to become the Riviera Nayarit International Airport, which will provide an alternative to Puerto Vallarta's airport for international travelers looking to experience the regions of Nayarit.
The Tepic International Airport has been the primary airport for the interior of the state of Nayarit. The international capabilities of the Tepic airport, combined with the upcoming debut of a brand-new terminal, signals opportunities to expand tourism throughout the state, from Sayulita up through San Blas and deep into the culture, nature, and Pueblos Magicos of the Sierra Madre mountains.
“The expansion of Tepic’s airport is expected to have a transformative impact on the region's economy, creating new opportunities for job growth and investment” said Juan Enrique Suarez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the State of Nayarit. “By enhancing connectivity and accessibility, the airport will serve as a catalyst for the development of tourism infrastructure, supporting local businesses and communities throughout Nayarit.”
It will also give travelers from North America new opportunities to dive deep into lesser-known parts of Nayarit. This is, in part, thanks to a new highway that connects Tepic with the Magical Town of Compostela, which is the gateway to the coastline of Nayarit.
Final adjustments are being made on a highway to connect Tepic to Compostela, shortening the travel time to half an hour. From here, visitors will be able to much more easily access Sayulita, San Pancho, Lo de Marcos, Rincon de Guayabitos, and San Blas. This opens up easy access to spectacular hotels and resorts, from the Conrad Punta Mita to the One&Only Mandarina, Costa Canuva, and beyond. With the new infrastructure, visitors will be able to travel from the Tepic airport to Punta Mita in an hour and 10 minutes.
Ease of access to the coastline is just the tip of the iceberg. What also sets the Riviera Nayarit International Airport apart is that the entire immigration process is going to be digital, saving valuable time for international visitors.
The only piece of the puzzle to remain incomplete is the new terminal. What has already been completed is the new runway and a new 42-meter control tower, the third tallest control tower in Mexico. The new terminal is expected to have a soft opening in September 2024, with a full opening in the first trimester of 2025. Currently, the airport is in negotiations with airlines across the United States and Canada to bring year-round international service. For the first five years, it is projected to be a four million-passenger airport, but with the capacity for up to 20 million passengers per year.
Nayarit, Mexico beckons travelers with its blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and vibrant traditions. Nestled along the Pacific Coast, this enchanting destination boasts stunning beaches, lush jungles, and charming colonial towns, making it a haven for those seeking both relaxation and adventure.
From the pristine shores of Sayulita, Punta Mita, or San Blas, where golden sand meets crystal-clear water, Nayarit's coastline offers a treasure trove of beach experiences. Beyond the beaches, Nayarit's interior is a gorgeous tapestry of jungle, waterfalls, rivers, and wildlife. Hike through the verdant landscapes of the Sierra de Vallejo, or venture into the mystical Huichol territory, where ancient traditions still thrive.
Flying into Tepic, travelers can also stay close to home to wander the cobblestone streets, discover the colonial architecture, bustling markets, and mouthwatering cuisine. Visitors can also tap into the archaeological sites of the region, like Altavista and Los Toriles, which offer insight into the ancient civilizations that once called this region home.
Whether travelers are seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion, Nayarit delivers on all levels. And now with an airport that will welcome international flights, it is easier than ever to let Nayarit's magic inspire the next adventure.
