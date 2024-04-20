Final showdowns set for ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 20 - The semi-finals of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, were held today (20 April) at the Galaxy Arena.

China’s Ma Long commanded the table to defeat compatriot and World No.1 Wang Chuqin in the first Men’s semi-final of the night. Covering every corner of the table, Ma secured a flawless 4-0 victory (11-9, 12-10, 11-6, 14-12) against Wang, locking in his fifth Men’s World Cup final. Lin Gaoyuan then secured the second final berth after a flawless performance over Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto in straight games (11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-1).

In the Women’s World Cup, China’s Wang Manyu emerged victorious against Japan’s Miwa Harimoto, winning a tight match 4-2 (11-9, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11) to advance to the final. The second semi-final, an all-China affair, saw World No.1 Sun Yingsha outshone Chen Meng in another nail-biting encounter with a 4-2 win (11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 1-11, 14-12, 11-9).

Sun Yingsha will face Wang Manyu in the Women’s World Cup final at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. The Men’s World Cup final that follows will see Ma Long up against Lin Gaoyuan. All tickets for the finals have been sold out. Ticket holders are reminded that admission will start one hour before the start of the session.

