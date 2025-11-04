[Policy Focus] Phase I of the First Store Economy Plan Accepting Applications from 1 November 2025 Until 31 January 2026

MACAU, November 4 - Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy

Phase I of the "Programme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy" (hereinafter referred to as "First Store Economy Programme") is now accepting applications from 1 November 2025 until January 31, 2026. The programme offers funding of up to MOP 1 million to eligible international, mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan brands.

Since the announcement of the "First Store Economy Programme" on September 17 of this year, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region has received approximately 200 inquiries regarding application conditions, dates, channels, and other details, indicating strong interest from enterprises around the world in the "First Store Economy Programme".

The "First Store Economy Programme" aims to attract eligible international, mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan brands to establish their first stores in Macao. This initiative seeks to quickly gather quality brands and new business models, introduce more new products and services in the community to enrich local consumer culture, and empower Macao's diversified development through the first-store economy. In this initial phase, the programme aims to introduce over 20 qualifying brands from both local and overseas markets to open their first stores in Macao.

In early October, IPIM visited Portugal and Spain, meeting with over 100 business associations and well-known brands. They also presented the programme to international exhibitors at the "2nd China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)" the "30th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair", and the "Macao Franchise Expo 2025", and visited local business associations in different parts of the city to explain the "First Store Economy Programme". In the future, IPIM will continue to promote this initiative to local businesses and commercial associations in Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries, and to exhibitors and traders through various MICE activities. IPIM will provide "one-on-one" consultation services and arrange for businesspersons to conduct on-site inspections in specific areas eligible for additional funding, actively engaging with potential applicants to jointly create a favorable environment for first-store economic development.

To join phase I of the “First Story Economy Programme”, interested parties can submit applications to IPIM in person during office hours or submit applications electronically from 1 November 2025 until 31 January 2026. For more details on the "First Store Economy Programme", please visit IPIM’s website at https://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or scan the QR code on the poster, or call (853) 2871 0300 or email ece@ipim.gov.mo to inquire with IPIM during office hours. Phase II of the "First Store Economy Programme" will accept applications from 1 May to 31 July 2026.