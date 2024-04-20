Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,451 in the last 365 days.

SkyFly The Movie, written and directed by Gary Smith, is available on Streaming Services

Gary Smith, Writer and Director of SkyFly the Movie.

SkyFly, written and directed by Gary Smith, Starring Bia Borinn.

Cast of SkyFly at the International Premiere of SkyFly. (From Left to Right: Thiago Tambuque, Bia Borinn, Gary Smith, Jennice Fuentes, Eden Gamliel)

After the premiere last Saturday, SkyFly continued their post-premiere celebration with the film available on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the international premiere of SkyFly, written and directed by Gary Smith, the cast and crew is excited to announce that SkyFly is now available to rent or purchase on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play in the U.S. and on Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube in Brazil.

The premiere, which was held this past Saturday (13) at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, welcomed over 350 attendees including the marvelous cast and crew of SkyFly. With celebrities such as Gary Smith, Bia Borinn, Thiago Tambuque, Shaun Fury, and Eden Gamliel present, it was a night of celebration and gratitude for the creation of the Comedy/Drama. Gary Smith shares, "Our world premiere was an absolutely amazing night full of incredible people! I’m beyond thrilled to be heading into our release where we plan to entertain people all across the US and Brazil."

SkyFly follows the journey of Danny Jones as he deals with the aftermath of a catastrophic parachute mishap. Alongside his unconventional team, the daredevil skydiver enters a roller hockey tournament to challenge their rivals. Yet, their quest for triumph and redemption for their dropzone faces its own set of challenges, testing their mettle to establish themselves as the ultimate champions both in the skies and on the rink.

Thais Eliasen
t. PR
+1 774-319-0317
media@thaiseliasenpr.com

You just read:

SkyFly The Movie, written and directed by Gary Smith, is available on Streaming Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more