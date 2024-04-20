SkyFly The Movie, written and directed by Gary Smith, is available on Streaming Services
After the premiere last Saturday, SkyFly continued their post-premiere celebration with the film available on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the international premiere of SkyFly, written and directed by Gary Smith, the cast and crew is excited to announce that SkyFly is now available to rent or purchase on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play in the U.S. and on Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube in Brazil.
The premiere, which was held this past Saturday (13) at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, welcomed over 350 attendees including the marvelous cast and crew of SkyFly. With celebrities such as Gary Smith, Bia Borinn, Thiago Tambuque, Shaun Fury, and Eden Gamliel present, it was a night of celebration and gratitude for the creation of the Comedy/Drama. Gary Smith shares, "Our world premiere was an absolutely amazing night full of incredible people! I’m beyond thrilled to be heading into our release where we plan to entertain people all across the US and Brazil."
SkyFly follows the journey of Danny Jones as he deals with the aftermath of a catastrophic parachute mishap. Alongside his unconventional team, the daredevil skydiver enters a roller hockey tournament to challenge their rivals. Yet, their quest for triumph and redemption for their dropzone faces its own set of challenges, testing their mettle to establish themselves as the ultimate champions both in the skies and on the rink.
