LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent article published by The Daily Caller, Kenneth W. Welch Jr., CEO of Moxie Media Marketing, Inc. and Chairman of the Board at Global's Corporate Machine, has expressed concern over the growing fentanyl epidemic in the United States and China's role in the supply chain of fentanyl and related substances.

The article reports that in 2022, over 105,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, with fentanyl being involved in a staggering 75% of those deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The crisis has been exacerbated by the proliferation of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, which pose a grave risk to unsuspecting individuals, particularly teenagers.

The Daily Caller article states that despite the Chinese government's claims of cracking down on fentanyl production, China remains the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the U.S. The article suggests that Chinese manufacturers exploit loopholes in the country's regulatory system, producing vast quantities of fentanyl and its precursors, often under the guise of legitimate pharmaceutical products.

In 2018, the U.S. government signed a bilateral agreement with China to strengthen cooperation in combating the fentanyl trade. However, the article quotes Welch as saying that more needs to be done to hold China accountable and to control the production of substances like fentanyl.

"There should be international rules to control the production of substances like fentanyl, questioning the need for such large quantities that could potentially poison entire populations," Welch stated, according to The Daily Caller.

The article also highlights Welch's emphasis on the importance of grassroots efforts to raise awareness and support those affected by the fentanyl epidemic. He expressed his support for organizations like FentanylSolution.org, which work to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl and provide resources for those struggling with addiction.

As the fentanyl epidemic continues to claim lives at an alarming rate, The Daily Caller article reports that Welch urges the U.S. government to work with the international community, particularly China, to address the root causes of this crisis and stem the flow of illicit fentanyl into the country. He also calls for increased support for grassroots efforts to raise awareness, prevent addiction, and provide treatment and recovery services for those affected by fentanyl.

"We cannot stand idly by as fentanyl continues to ravage our communities and rob us of our loved ones. We must come together as a global collective community to confront this crisis head-on and build a safer, healthier future for all," Welch concluded, as quoted by The Daily Caller.

