Virginia to Showcase UxS and Advanced Air Mobility Systems Technology at AUVSI Xponential 2024

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned vehicle systems companies and organizations from Virginia, including those involved with Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), will exhibit their products and services at AUVSI Xponential 2024, the industry’s largest global conference and exhibition in San Diego. The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) is organizing the Virginia Pavilion to showcase the Commonwealth’s national leadership in unmanned systems business and technology development.

The Virginia Pavilion will be located at Booth #3617 in the San Diego Convention Center from Tuesday, April 23 to Thursday, April 25. Information about the exhibit hall hours, education programs and admission fees for the conference is available at xponential.org. The Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

“Since 2018, VIPC has proudly hosted the Virginia Pavilion, and it keeps expanding every year with more companies and innovations from across the Commonwealth,” said Tracy Tynan, the director of the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at VIPC. “The pavilion showcases the significant resources for the industry in Virginia, including world-class research and testing facilities, a talented technology workforce, and a strategic location to reach key markets.”

The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) at VIPC will also participate in the pavilion. The PSIC will highlight the numerous technology solutions created in Virginia to help first responders protect their communities. It will also support the DRONERESPONDERS® Forum, a co-located educational program created in Virginia to explore advanced unmanned and autonomous systems technology, regulations and policy affecting public safety professionals.

“Xponential provides a unique opportunity to meet and inform potential customers from around the world about the technology being developed in Virginia for public safety,” said Chris Sadler, the director of the PSIC. “It is also a place to see the latest air, ground and maritime applications that will help make public safety missions safer and more effective.”

Also at the pavilion, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) is collaborating with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, the Hampton Roads Alliance, the Loudoun County Economic Development Authority, the New River Valley Economic Development Alliance, and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, to market the state and its communities to members of the unmanned systems industry as places to locate their manufacturing and business operations.

The companies and organizations at the pavilion represent a cross section of unmanned systems innovators from throughout Virginia, including entrepreneurs, small businesses, large corporations, state government agencies, and educational and research institutions. This years participants include:

American Aerospace Technologies Inc (ATTI): With manufacturing in Sterling, Virginia, ATTI offers end-to-end systems of sensors, analytics and communications that deliver critical airborne data across an enterprise through a cloud-based gateway in near real-time.

ATA Aviation: Located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, ATA Aviation launched the Flight Information Exchange (FIX) in Virginia for local governments and public safety to share information about drone operations to keep the airspace open, secure, and safe.

AURA Network Systems: Based in McLean, Virginia, AURA is building a nationwide FAA-compliant nationwide network using unique, licensed aviation spectrum to accelerate advanced levels of autonomy in the National Airspace System.

CNA Corporation: A nonprofit organization in Arlington, Virginia, CNA safeguards national security through the Center for Naval Analyses, fostering diverse research to address vital areas and challenges.

Dominion Energy: With services across Virginia, Dominion first adopted drone technology in 2014 for electric transmission operations and power generation inspections. It now also uses them to support solar farms, construction sites, and electric and gas right of ways.

Elevating Health Care Access (EHCA): A drone medical delivery project serving patients on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, EHCA is a collaboration involving VIPC, the Virginia Institute of Space Flight and Autonomy (VISA) at Old Dominion University (ODU), Riverside Health System, DroneUp and the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission.

EvoLogics: A global biologics company with North American offices in Yorktown, Virginia, EvoLogics specializes in underwater tech for public safety missions, including infrastructure security and rescue operations.

Iridium Communications Inc.: Based in McLean, Virginia, Iridium is the only mobile satellite services company offering global coverage through its low-Earth orbiting satellite constellation providing voice and data services for areas lacking terrestrial networks.

Thales Digital Identity & Security: With offices in Arlington, Virginia, Thales is a global leader in digital security, bringing trust to a connected world. It designs and delivers a range of products, software, and services based on digital identification and data protection.

Universal Solutions International (USI): Based in Newport News, Virginia, USI supports the US Army, DARPA, DLA, DTRA, USSOCOM, and FORSCOM in R&D management and global logistics. It also has an expertise in manufacturing technology and aviation platforms.

Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV): The mission of DOAV in Richmond, Virginia’s capital city, is to cultivate a safe aviation system that provides economic development, promotes awareness and education, and offers flight services for the state government.

Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy (VISA): Part of Old Dominion University (ODU), VISA is chartered to grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem by leveraging the state’s assets in space launch, autonomous systems, modeling and simulation, and data science.

Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP): As an FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) test site, the MAAP in Blacksburg, Virginia, drives innovation, ensures safety and leads federal initiatives, including Virginia's BEYOND team.

Virginia Spaceport Authority: This state entity operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Wallops Island, Virginia, hosting launch and processing facilities. The UAS airfield at MARS has access to 75 square nautical miles of restricted airspace.

Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia’s innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies.

VIPC also collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy. Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC)| Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.