Crystal Springs Pond to be drawn down for county road repairs

Crystal Springs Pond will be slowly drawn down beginning Tuesday, April 23, to help with repairs to Edwards Road near Springfield Fish Hatchery.

This fishery, located in Bingham County, is a popular family fishing water and typically supports year-round trout fishing. Anglers should be aware that fishing will be impacted at Crystal Springs Pond for at least a week, depending on repair progress. Fish and Game anticipates refilling the pond again by May 3, at which time it will be stocked with rainbow trout to provide spring fishing opportunity.

Most of the fish currently living in the pond are expected to still survive in the outlet; therefore, a salvage order is not being issued at this time. For additional information, please call the Southeast Region Fish and Game office in Pocatello at (208) 232-4703.