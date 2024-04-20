Successive ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winner Verhaeghe Law Office Exclaims The Importance Of Estate Planning Lawyer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Preparation for the future is an important part of life irrespective of age and situation which includes planning your assets too. Estate planning lawyer plays a crucial part in numerous situations of this kind, says Verhaeghe Law Office, recent ThreeBestRatedⓇ award-winning law firm from Edmonton. “We are always proud of working in this domain. Our ability to help people on one of the important issues of their life makes us feel responsible for our work. This award is a symbol of our dedication and commitment!,” said the firm upon receiving the award.
These estate administration lawyers of Edmonton work closely with their clients to help them in their estate planning issues and provide them the best solution which is what helped them achieve the feat. Here is what they share about the role of estate planning lawyers in different areas,
Role In Estate Planning
Will is an important tool to share one’s assets among his/her loved ones. They can be your best source of knowledge for the concern. Building a comprehensive estate plan is another important role of an estate planning lawyer. In both cases they ensure that the assets are perfectly handled in accordance with one's wish. Mainly, they also contribute to reducing taxes in accordance with specific cases. They can also be one’s personal directive who acts as agent in making financial decisions. Being the best person to create power of attorney, helping one to navigate the complexities of guardianship or conservatorship for incapacitated adults or minors is another important service offered by the expert.
Role In Estate Administration and Probates
Estate administration is a stressful and time-consuming process, especially when someone passes away. An estate lawyer in this situation can help the executor navigate the issues by handling fiduciary and accounting duties, working with creditors and discharging estate debt, preparing and distributing estate accounts, and much more. They also offer probate services which is the process of authentication and validating a will. They will also have the expertise to create a letter of administration, an official court document that proves that an individual has the authority to execute the estate; the letter may be used as an alternative to probate.
Role In Estate Disputes and Litigation
Estate planning lawyers can slo handle disputes or disagreements between the heirs or beneficiaries. They will try to resolve the issue initially when it is small. In extreme cases, the lawyer will formally handle the case with a legal process of estate litigation. Disputes due to remaining will in estate litigation is also the situation in which estate trustees and beneficiaries will have to seek the advice of estate planning lawyers on many different challenges, including will interpretation and disputes, capacity issues, relief claims, and more.
What Makes Verhaeghe Law Office Stand Out?
Verhaeghe Law Office is an outstanding law firm operating in the Edmonton region which offers top-notch services including advice and advocacy to its clients. Each of them can expect a personalized approach that is tailored to their specific condition. The team at Verhaeghe Law Office is filled with experienced experts who know the best way to handle one’s legal disputes. They are able to represent their clients from diverse backgrounds and age groups in domains like Corporate Law, Criminal Law, Civil Law, Real Estate, and Family Law along with Wills & Estates. Being fair at price and transparent in approach makes them the best choice.
Estate tax, powers of attorney, trust administration, wills, asset, living will, property, executor, guardianship, personal directives, assets and liabilities, probate, trusts, shareholders agreements, estate administration, corporate and commercial law, joint venture structuring and condominium, immigration law & family law are some of the important areas in which Verhaeghe Law Office can help you with their expertise. Please contact them through a phone call for free advice.
