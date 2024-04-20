Matt Gould, 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award-winning Criminal Defense Trial Lawyer Opens On Plea Bargains

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal charges aren’t easy to maneuver. When someone is being charged with criminal offences, it imposes great pressure on them.

It only happens in dramas, where the attorneys will pull off last-minute miracles in the form of evidence, and testimony to secure his client’s freedom. However, the narrative in the real world is completely different.

Matt Gould, who is a ThreeBestRated® Award-winning Criminal Defence Trial Lawyer from Manitoba says, “Most cases will never make it to the trial phase unless exceptional circumstances warrant it. Trials are incredibly risky, especially losing at trial, that the accused may face the maximum penalty for the crime they are charged with.”

He said, “Plea bargaining comes as a solution – a way that allows the defence attorney to guarantee a good possible outcome for his clients.” Moreover, plea deals are extremely low risk and offer the accused lighter charges than they might get if they reach trial and lose. However, it requires shrewd negotiation skills, as per Matt.

Here Is How It Works And What You Need To Know

Known as plea negotiations, or plea deals/agreements, a Plea Bargain is an agreement between the prosecution and the defence. The prosecutor will offer some benefits/concessions to the accused, in exchange for a guilty plea. The benefits include:

>> Dropping charges

>> Reduced penalties

>> Reduction in the severity of the charges

>> Lightened sentence

>> And a few other benefits

According to Matt, Plea Negotiation is an essential tool in the criminal justice system. Sometimes, it may be hard to proceed with pleading guilty, when the accused is completely innocent. But, when the chance of winning is slim at the trial, a plea bargain is an excellent way to drive better outcomes. On the other hand, “it is incredibly complex, as many factors – from the severity of the crime and evidence to prior convictions – play a crucial role in this matter,” said Matt.

This is where the defence attorneys come into play. Knowing and understanding all the challenges, they work tirelessly to get the best deal possible, while avoiding the uncertainties and risks associated with the trial. Nevertheless, the defendants must be open and honest to their defence attorneys and provide the attorneys with all the necessary information possible. By empowering them with as much information as possible, they can decide whether to go to trial or will make a better agreement.

Attorney Matt Gould is skilled at plea negotiation, and has been helping his clients to avoid/lessen imprisonment, and reduce charges & penalties. With his knowledge and experience, he can achieve far better results than you might achieve through trial.

Who is Matt Gould?

Matt Gould has been practising Criminal Defense Law since he was called to the bar in 2008. He is an associate at Brodsky & Company Barristers, an internationally reputed law firm in Manitoba, specializing in criminal defence law. Criminal defence representation, in general, requires more than just legal research and preparation. Understanding this, Matt effectively represents his clients, by drawing on his legal knowledge, intelligence, and courtroom experience.

Matt is actively serving the Manitoba region. He specializes in drug offences, crimes of violence, property-related offences, impaired driving, domestic violence, fraud & white collar crime, and youth offences. With a commitment to protect the rights of his clients, he is available 24 hours a day. Clients can book a free consultation with Matt Gould.

