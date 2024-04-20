4/20 Touch-A-Truck Event at History Park Benefits Sick Kids
Community Event in San Jose Benefits Coastal Kids Home CareSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Touch-A-Truck event will return to San Jose’s History Park on Saturday, April 20th, after its debut in 2023. The fun-filled celebration features a variety of trucks and special vehicles to explore as well as a classic car parade, food trucks, games, and more. Proceeds benefit Coastal Kids Home Care, a local nonprofit which provides pediatric home health care to medically fragile children throughout four-counties in the southern Bay Area.
“We are thrilled to bring Touch-A-Truck back to History Park,” says Margy Mayfield, Founder and CEO of Coastal Kids Home Care. “We hope this signature fundraiser benefiting medically fragile children is something people can continue to look forward to every year.”
Founded nearly 20 years ago in Salinas, Coastal Kids Home Care has grown to serve families in Monterey, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and San Benito Counties. With a new office that recently opened in San Jose, Coastal Kids is looking to continue its expansion further north.
“Coastal Kids provides critical support to families bearing the weight of caring for children who need special medical care,” says Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. “Expanding these services to help more such families will be a blessing to every new community Coastal Kids joins.”
Silicon Valley innovator T.J. Rodgers who, with his wife, Valeta Rodgers, is a longtime supporter of the nonprofit and a presenting sponsor of this event, adds, “It’s difficult to explain what a lifeline like this means to these families. Put simply, Coastal Kids helps them achieve some sense of normalcy, something that so many of us take for granted.”
At Touch-A-Truck, kids (and kids at heart) are invited to climb in and explore their favorite vehicles, including fire trucks, construction vehicles, police cars, and more. A classic car parade from West Coast Kustoms will meander through History Park at noon, thrilling spectators along the route. Throughout the day, visitors can also enjoy food trucks, booths, raffles, and other entertainment – a fun and exciting joyride for the whole family!
Touch-A-Truck will take place from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, April 20th. Tickets are $10 (kids under 2 are free) and can be purchased by visiting the Coastal Kids website at https://www.coastalkidshomecare.org/events/touch-a-truck-san-jose
All proceeds of the Touch-A-Truck event presented by Valeta and TJ Rodgers benefit in-home nursing and therapy services for children living with illness and disability in our community.
WHEN:
Saturday, April 20th, 11:30 am - 12:15 pm
*classic car parade begins at 12 pm
WHERE:
History Park
635 Phelan Ave, San Jose, CA 95112
*in the center plaza
SPEAKERS:
Margy Mayfield: Coastal Kids Home Care, Founder and CEO
Alexander Lin, Office of County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, Deputy Chief of Staff
Rogers Family, CKHC Family
PARKING:
Free press-only parking is available in the Bay Area Glass Institute (BAGI) lot.
635 Phelan Ave
San Jose, CA 95112
About Coastal Kids Home Care
Coastal Kids was founded based on the idea that children deserve high-quality home health care and that this service could be offered with very low overhead. After more than two decades as a pediatric nurse, Margy Mayfield knew what children living with serious-illness most wanted - to simply be home. Kids thrive when they can sleep in their own beds, eat their favorite foods, and spend time with their friends. In June 2005, Margy co-founded Coastal Kids Home Care, California’s only pediatric home health agency. Coastal Kids Home Care improves the quality of life for children healing from injury or short-term illness, coping with chronic conditions or developmental delays, and those facing the end-of-life.
Briana Gallo
PRxDigital
+1 408-838-3705
briana@prxdigital.com
