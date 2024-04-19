CANADA, April 19 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

Earlier this evening, I accepted the resignation of Brad Johns as a minister in my cabinet.

Domestic violence is an issue our government takes very seriously.

We will continue to work with partner organizations to do everything we can to support the important work being done in response to the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report and in response to the ongoing epidemic of domestic violence across Nova Scotia and Canada.