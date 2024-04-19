CANADA, April 19 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.
Earlier this evening, I accepted the resignation of Brad Johns as a minister in my cabinet.
Domestic violence is an issue our government takes very seriously.
We will continue to work with partner organizations to do everything we can to support the important work being done in response to the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report and in response to the ongoing epidemic of domestic violence across Nova Scotia and Canada.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.