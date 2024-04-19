GEORGIA, April 19 - Athens, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, accompanied by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, members of the General Assembly, and other state and local leaders, signed a sweeping package of legislation into law that will improve access to quality and affordable health care today at a ceremony in Athens.

Among other things, the package addresses critical healthcare needs in rural Georgia and underserved communities by expanding the Rural Physician Tax Credit, student loan forgiveness for rural health care professionals to include dental students, establishing a loan repayment program for eligible mental health and substance use professionals, reorganizing the county boards of public health, and revising Georgia's Certificate of Need process.

"When I first ran for Governor, I made a promise that my administration would work to develop the entirety of our state and that includes ensuring that Georgians in rural parts not only have access to good paying jobs, but also quality and affordable health care,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Thanks to the work of our partners in the General Assembly, we are able to build on the progress we've made over the last several years by signing legislation that will lead to more doctors, dentists, and mental health professionals serving our rural and underserved communities."

Governor Kemp signed six pieces of legislation included below:

HB 82, sponsored by Representative Mack Jackson, signed by House Minority Leader James Beverly, Chairman Lee Hawkins, Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, Representative Al Williams, Representative Patty Marie Stinson, and carried in the Senate by Chairman Max Burns, expands the Rural Physician Tax Credit for rural health care professionals, including physicians and now also dentists - allowing a qualifying person to receive a tax credit on a first-serve basis in the amount of $5,000 for each 12-month period of employment for up to 5 years.

Chairman Shaw Blackman, Representative Gerald Greene, and Chairman Chuck Hustetler were all instrumental in the passage of this legislation.

HB 872, sponsored by Chairman Lee Hawkins, signed by Chairman Butch Parrish, Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, Chairwoman Deborah Silcox, Representative Karen Bennett, and carried in the Senate by Chairwoman Kay Kirkpatrick, expands service cancelable loans for health care professionals to dental students who agree to practice in rural areas. Dental students must be actively enrolled as a fourth-year student in an accredited dental education program in the United States.

Chairman Ben Watson was instrumental in the passage of this legislation.

HB 1339, sponsored by Chairman Butch Parrish, signed by Speaker Jon Burns, House Minority Leader James Beverly, Chairman Lee Hawkins, Chairwoman Darlene Taylor, Representative Danny Mathis, and carried in the Senate by Chairman Bill Cowsert, revises Certificate of Need process - providing for several new exemptions including but not limited to: New or expanded psychiatric or substance abuse inpatient programs; new or expanded basic perinatal services in rural counties; new or expanded birthing centers; new general acute hospitals in rural counties; new acute care hospitals where a short stay hospital in a rural county has been closed for more than 12 months and a new replacement hospital has not been opened. It also raises the total limit on tax credits for donations to rural hospital organizations to $100 million.

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and Speaker Jon Burns were both instrumental in the passage of this legislation which addresses long standing issues in our current Certificate of Need process.

SB 293, sponsored by Chairman Ben Watson, signed by Chairwoman Kay Kirkpatrick, Chairman Brian Strickland, Chairman Matt Brass, Chairman Larry Walker III, Senator Mike Hodges, and carried in the House by Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, reorganizes the county boards of public health and opens the qualifications for the chief executive officer of each county board of health to include either being a physician licensed to practice medicine or possessing a masters degree in public health or a related field.

SB 377, sponsored by Chairman Blake Tillery, signed by Chairwoman Kay Kirkpatrick, Chairman Max Burns, Chairman Chuck Payne, Chairman Brian Strickland, and carried in the House by Chairwoman Katie Dempsey, defines qualified residential treatment programs (QRTP) to conform with federal law.

Chairwoman Sharon Cooper and Chairman Ben Watson were instrumental in the passage of this legislation.

SB 480, sponsored by Senator Mike Hodges, signed by Chairwoman Kay Kirkpatrick, Chairman Max Burns, Chairman Ben Watson, Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, Chairman Carden Summers, and carried in the House by Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, establishes student loan repayments for mental health and substance use professionals serving underserved youth in the state or in unserved geographic areas and communities that are disproportionately impacted by social determinates of health.

Governor Kemp extends his appreciation to all of those whose diligent work and efforts led to him being able to sign these bills today.