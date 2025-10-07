Gov. Kemp: September Net Tax Revenues Up 1.9%
GEORGIA, October 7 - ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections during the month of September totaled nearly $3.27 billion, for an increase of $60.3 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to FY 2025, when net tax collections approached $3.21 billion for the month. Year to date, net tax revenue collections totaled $8.17 billion, for an increase of $64.5 million, or 0.8 percent, compared to September 2024, when net tax collections approached $8.11 billion.
The changes within the following tax categories account for September’s overall net tax revenue increase:
Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections during the month totaled nearly $1.49 billion, up from a total of almost $1.44 billion in fiscal year 2025, for an increase of $45.4 million or 3.2 percent.
The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net increase:
- Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) decreased by $14.8 million, or -16.2 percent
- Income Tax Withholding payments for September increased by $19.9 million, or 1.7 percent, from FY 2025
- Individual Income Tax Estimated payments increased by $9 million, or 5 percent, over September 2024
- All other Individual Tax categories, including Tax Return payments, were up a combined $1.7 million
Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections for the month totaled $1.59 billion, which was an increase of $45 million, or 2.9 percent, over September 2024. Net Sales and Use Tax decreased by $26.7 million, or -3.5 percent, compared to last year, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled $767.7 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $780.2 million, which was an increase of $6.5 million, or 0.8 percent, from last year’s adjusted distribution total of $773.7 million. Sales Tax refunds increased by $65.2 million over FY 2025.
Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for September increased by $45.2 million, or 7.6 percent, compared to last year, when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $597.5 million.
The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net increase:
- Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were down $18.8 million, or -27.4 percent from FY 2025
- Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments increased by $8.2 million, or 2.1 percent, over September 2024
- All other Corporate Tax payments, including Corporate Return payments, were up a combined $18.2 million
Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections for the month increased by $3.6 million, or 1.8 percent, compared to FY 2025, when motor fuel tax collections totaled $200.1 million.
Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections for the month increased by $6.5 million, or 20.8 percent, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections decreased by $6.7 million, or -8.5 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year.
