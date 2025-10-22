GEORGIA, October 22 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are leading an international economic development mission that will begin in the Republic of Korea. The time in Korea will focus on reinforcing strategic economic development partnerships in recognition of the 40th anniversary of Georgia’s representation in Seoul.

“Georgia has enjoyed a strong and friendly relationship with the Republic of Korea for 40 years,” said Governor Kemp. “This visit reflects our commitment to deepening those ties even further, through the creation of opportunities that benefit both our people and our economies.”

Governor and First Lady Kemp will be accompanied by Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson and other senior officials, along with private sector partners. The delegation will visit with existing industries and host a commemorative reception honoring four decades of partnership.

“Georgia is home to an incredible Korean community that is driving innovation in key industries, shaping the next generation of growth, and contributing to Georgia’s thriving international culture,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Korean companies that call Georgia home are more than businesses – they are partners, job creators, friends, and good neighbors.”

This marks the third time Governor Kemp has visited the Republic of Korea since being elected in 2019.

Korea-Georgia Connection at a Glance

The State of Georgia has maintained continuous representation in Korea since 1985, and Korea’s Consular Office with jurisdiction across the Southeast, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands has been located in Georgia since 1976. Korea has been one of the top sources of foreign direct investment and international job creation in Georgia for the last three years. Korea was Georgia’s third largest partner for total trade in calendar year 2024, exceeding $17.5 billion in merchandise value. Atlanta is one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. by Korean population.

