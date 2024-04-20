Derby Barracks/Barton and Lowell/Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5001978, 24A5001979, 24A5001980, 24A5001987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/19/24, times below

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton and Lowell, locations below

VIOLATIONS:

Pelletier: Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Operating without Consent of Owner

Hoben: Larceny

ACCUSED: Alexis Pelletier

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address, Burlington area

ACCUSED: Jamie Hoben

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address, Barton area

VICTIM (Larceny): Garett Draper

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM (Auto theft/OOC): Linda Palmer

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM (Larceny): Ryun King

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM (Larceny): Juvenile

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM (Unlawful Mischief): Amy Tetreault

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/19/2024 at approximately 0530 hours, VSP Derby Barracks troopers took a report of a firearm stolen from Ryun King of Barton, VT. King reported he had discovered the doors to his vehicle open on Main St in Barton, and a Rock Island 1911 .45ACP handgun missing from the vehicle. Shortly thereafter at approximately 0627 hours, troopers received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Hazen’s Notch Rd in Lowell, near Monteith Rd. While responding to this complaint, a report was received from Linda Palmer that a Chrysler Pacifica was stolen from Lincoln Ave in Barton. These two vehicles were determined to be the same.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was found to be out of fuel and unoccupied. Multiple troopers searched the area and detected no obvious sign foul play at nearby residences and camps, but were unable to immediately locate a suspect. Evidence was recovered from the vehicle, which was then returned to its owner.

Later in the day at approximately 1500 hours, a report was received from Garett Draper of Lowell that he had discovered someone had gone through a vehicle of his several miles away on Hazen’s Notch Rd in Lowell Village. Troopers responded, investigated the complaint, and collected evidence.

At approximately 1720 hours, Draper again contacted troopers and reported two persons of interest in the entry into his vehicle were sighted in Lowell Village. Several troopers responded to and flooded the area. One individual was immediately located and identified as Jamie Hoben of the Barton area. While a trooper spoke with Hoben, additional troopers searched the area for a second individual whom VSP dispatch was receiving several calls regarding.

While searching the area, a trooper was flagged down by a young boy who reported his bicycle was stolen by a female party. Shortly thereafter at approximately 1745 hours, troopers received a call from Amy Tetreault reporting the individual had entered their car on Hazen’s Notch Rd, defecated and urinated in it, and was attempting to steal a UTV from their yard. Troopers shortly thereafter located and detained Alexis Pelletier in connection.

Subsequent investigation revealed Pelletier is suspected of stealing the firearm and vehicle overnight in Barton, before traveling with Hoben to Hazen’s Notch where the vehicle ran out of gas. Pelletier is then believed to have buried the firearm in the area of Monteith Rd. Troopers search this area but were unsuccessful in locating it.

Pelletier is then suspected of having stolen the juvenile victim’s bicycle from a yard, and Hoben is suspected of having entered Draper’s vehicle, and is believed to have stolen a window breaker tool from inside. Pelletier is then suspected of entering the second vehicle, urinating and defecating in it, and attempting to steal a UTV causing damage to the ignition.

The juvenile’s bicycle was located and returned. The stolen firearm is still outstanding, and residents of the Hazen’s Notch/Monteith Rd area are advised it may be located buried in a wooded area an unknown distance off the roadway. A search for the firearm will continue over the weekend.

Ultimately, Pelletier and Hoben were issued citations to appear in court on 06/18/2024.

The investigation into these incidents is still active and ongoing and the law violations cited are considered preliminary. Residents of the aforementioned areas of Barton and Lowell are advised to be alert for evidence of similar activity, and anyone having information which may further this investigation is asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks, attn. Trooper James Gallup or Sergeant Daniel Lynch.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/18/24, 0800

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.