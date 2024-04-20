Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges - Updated Mug Shot

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4002835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/15/24  -  1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4th Street St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Stalking, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Fuller                                               

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Alex Sargent

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/15/24 at approximately 1744 hours the Vermont State Police received a report from Alex Sargent advising he was being shot at by a neighbor with what he believed to BB gun. The neighbor was identified as Christopher Fuller. Sargent escaped his residence and was being chased by Fuller in his jeep while still being shot at. Troopers located Fuller and arrested him for the above-listed charges. Fuller was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury. Fuller was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $1000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/16/24  -  1230 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

