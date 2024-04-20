St Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges - Updated Mug Shot

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4002835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/15/24 - 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4th Street St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Stalking, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, DUI

ACCUSED: Christopher Fuller

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Alex Sargent

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/15/24 at approximately 1744 hours the Vermont State Police received a report from Alex Sargent advising he was being shot at by a neighbor with what he believed to BB gun. The neighbor was identified as Christopher Fuller. Sargent escaped his residence and was being chased by Fuller in his jeep while still being shot at. Troopers located Fuller and arrested him for the above-listed charges. Fuller was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury. Fuller was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/16/24 - 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

