St Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges - Updated Mug Shot
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002835
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/15/24 - 1744 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4th Street St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Stalking, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, DUI
ACCUSED: Christopher Fuller
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Alex Sargent
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/15/24 at approximately 1744 hours the Vermont State Police received a report from Alex Sargent advising he was being shot at by a neighbor with what he believed to BB gun. The neighbor was identified as Christopher Fuller. Sargent escaped his residence and was being chased by Fuller in his jeep while still being shot at. Troopers located Fuller and arrested him for the above-listed charges. Fuller was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury. Fuller was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/16/24 - 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111