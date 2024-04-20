EMU Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department Hosted Two Esteemed Cypriot Artists

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Education, Department of Fine Arts Education hosted to esteemed Cypriot artists within the scope of the “Mueg 411 – Community Service Practices” course taught in the Music Teaching Program. With the supervision of Education Faculty, Fine Arts Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Başak Gorgoretti, Fine Arts Department, Music Teaching program students Lara Doğdu, Almira Zaimoğlu, Berk Akıncı and Yılcan Aykan participated in the projects.

Within the scope of the organized projects, pianist Rüya Taner got together with the students and carried out a workshop on Thursday, 28 March 2024 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the Choir Room. Music Teaching Program students had the opportunity to carry out a workshop with significant Cypriot pianist.

On the other hand, a second event was held on Friday, 29 March 2024 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., once again at the Choir Room. Guitarist and composer Okan Ersan joined students during a talk event, sharing his experiences with the students. EMU Fine Arts Education Department Head Prof. Dr. Serdar Çetin Aydar, faculty members and students attended the said event.