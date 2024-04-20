Sketch Night by EMU Theatre Community

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Theatre Community operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organized a ‘Sketch Night’ within the scope of the preparations being carried out for the end of year show. The performance delivered as 3 sketches took place at EMU Activity Center Hall.

The Seduction sketch from Anton Chekhov’s ‘The Good Doctor’ play, ‘The Bear’ play by Anton Chekhov, Electricians sketch from Ferhan Şensoy’s ‘İçinden Tramvay Geçen Şarkı’ were performed during the jam-packed event. EMU Theatre Community’s Directors Ekin Karabulut, Orkun Burak Gülhan and Yelda Sare Adaylar were accompanied by an 8-person cast and a 7-person stage crew. Participants had great time watching the performance delivered by EMU Theatre Community.

Putting great efforts towards preparing the great show, which is amongst the 2023-2024 Academic Year goals of the club, EMU Theatre Community will held a gala night on 30 April 2024 at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, taking the stage for the art-lovers and students. The club will stage the same show on several different occasions, aiming to reach a larger audience.