Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,277 in the last 365 days.

Sketch Night by EMU Theatre Community

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Theatre Community operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organized a ‘Sketch Night’ within the scope of the preparations being carried out for the end of year show. The performance delivered as 3 sketches took place at EMU Activity Center Hall.

/media/assets/images/news/2024/04/skec-gecesi-03.jpg

The Seduction sketch from Anton Chekhov’s ‘The Good Doctor’ play, ‘The Bear’ play by Anton Chekhov, Electricians sketch from Ferhan Şensoy’s ‘İçinden Tramvay Geçen Şarkı’ were performed during the jam-packed event. EMU Theatre Community’s Directors Ekin Karabulut, Orkun Burak Gülhan and Yelda Sare Adaylar were accompanied by an 8-person cast and a 7-person stage crew. Participants had great time watching the performance delivered by EMU Theatre Community.

Putting great efforts towards preparing the great show, which is amongst the 2023-2024 Academic Year goals of the club, EMU Theatre Community will held a gala night on 30 April 2024 at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, taking the stage for the art-lovers and students. The club will stage the same show on several different occasions, aiming to reach a larger audience.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Sketch Night by EMU Theatre Community

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more