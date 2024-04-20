EMU Wins Double Victory in Volleyball

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) women’s and men’s team became the champions of senior volleyball league organized by the EMU Volleyball Federation.

Third match of the women’s final series was played between EMU and Municipality of Famagusta Çamlık Sports (GMBÇS) at Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex. EMU women’s volleyball team defeated its opponent with a score of 3-0, completing the series with a score of 3-1 and ensuring its championship. On the other hand, in men’s league, EMU took on Çamlık Sports men’s team in the third game played within the scope of the final series. Leading the series with a score of 2-, EMU won the game 3-0, advancing the series to 3-1 and securing the championship title.

Following the matches, participating teams were presented with cups and medals by Volleyball Federation Chair Enver Kaya and Deputy Chair Buran Atakan.

EMU women’s and men’s volleyball teams is getting prepared for the final cup of the season, the Super Cup, which will be held on 2 April 2024. EMU women’s and men’s teams will play matches against Çamlık Sports women’s and men’s teams respectively at, 06:00 p.m. and 07:00 p.m. at Nicosia Atatürk Sports Center.

Players and coaches of EMU women’s and men’s teams paid a visit to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 at 11:00 a.m. During the visits, the championships of both the women’s and men's volleyball teams of EMU in the senior volleyball leagues were discussed.

Congratulating both teams for their achievements, Prof. Dr. Kılıç and Prof. Dr. Zorlu wished the women’s and men’s volleyball team luck and success in the future. Highlighting that EMU has always supported sports and athletes, Prof. Dr. Kılıç once again wholeheartedly congratulated all the athletes.