“Embracing Neurodiversity: Inclusive Education at EMU” Seminar Held at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS) hosted a seminar titled “Embracing Neurodiversity: Inclusive Education at EMU”. The aim of the seminar, conducted by Prof. Dr. Ilhan Raman from the Department of Psychology at EMU, was to increase educators’ knowledge and awareness about neurodiversity and inclusive education, and to draw attention to pedagogical approaches that meet the needs of neurodivergent individuals.

 

Discussions led by Prof. Dr. Ilhan Raman covered topics such as understanding neurodiversity and, learning difficulties like dyslexia, dyscalculia, autism, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

 

Assist. Prof. Dr. Ramadan Eyyam, the Director of FLEPS, expressed gratitude for the valuable information presented during the seminar and thanked Prof. Dr. Raman and EMU Department of Psychology. Assist. Prof. Dr. Eyyam emphasized FLEPS’s commitment to maintaining inclusive policies and stated that the academic collaborations with the EMU Department of Psychology are to continue on topics including neurodiversity and various other areas.

