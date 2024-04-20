“Importance Of Chemistry in Industry” Seminar Held at EMU

Within the scope of collaboration protocol signed between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Departments of Physics and Chemistry and, Giro Investment Co. (Icy Su), a seminar titled “Importance of Chemistry in Industry” was organized on Tuesday, 16 April, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. at ASA amphitheater in Arts and Sciences Faculty. Icy Su Shareholder Nemide Ruso met with academic staff members and students during the said event.

Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan, Physics and Chemistry Departments’ Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, Chemistry Department Vice Chair Prof. Dr. Mustafa Gazi, esteemed professors of the Chemistry Department Prof. Dr. Huriye İcil and Prof. Dr. Elvan Yılmaz, academic personnel members from various department and many students attended the event. In the seminar which was organized within the framework of CHEM 181 – “Orientation in Chemistry” course, an introduction course in the YOK certified Chemistry Undergraduate Program (English-medium), Ruso emphasized the importance of chemistry in the industry by presenting numerous examples from the sector. In her presentation, Ruso also highlighted the possibility of companies growing with chemistry.

Ruso, who is engaged in water production, plastic, and bottling operations, conveyed at the end of her presentation that the company would provide internship opportunities for EMU students and offer scholarships to successful students. Stressing the importance of the collaboration between industry and universities, Ruso stated that they conducted a seminar to enhance this collaboration.