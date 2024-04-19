Iowa Sen. Janet Petersen Statement on Signing of Senate File 2431

Iowa state Sen. Janet Petersen released the following statement on the governor signing Senate File 2431 into law. The bill removes the civil statute of limitations for Iowa survivors of sexual abuse who are part of the Boy Scouts of America organization’s national bankruptcy settlement.

“I’m grateful lawmakers and the governor stood up for Iowa survivors who are part of the largest child sex-abuse case in U.S. history,” Iowa state Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said. “Iowans who were abused as children should not be financially penalized in their settlement simply because the abuse occurred within the borders of Iowa.”

“Today’s victory is a great example of how the legislature can help people when we work together for justice and when the media shines a light on an important issue,” Petersen said. “Hundreds of Iowans will have a chance at receiving their full settlement thanks to a group of survivors who came forward, shared their painful stories and asked for our help.”

