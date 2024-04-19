Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,349 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Sen. Janet Petersen Statement on Signing of Senate File 2431

April 19, 2024 Senate Staff Blog, News releases 0

Iowa state Sen. Janet Petersen released the following statement on the governor signing Senate File 2431 into law. The bill removes the civil statute of limitations for Iowa survivors of sexual abuse who are part of the Boy Scouts of America organization’s national bankruptcy settlement.

“I’m grateful lawmakers and the governor stood up for Iowa survivors who are part of the largest child sex-abuse case in U.S. history,” Iowa state Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said. “Iowans who were abused as children should not be financially penalized in their settlement simply because the abuse occurred within the borders of Iowa.”

“Today’s victory is a great example of how the legislature can help people when we work together for justice and when the media shines a light on an important issue,” Petersen said. “Hundreds of Iowans will have a chance at receiving their full settlement thanks to a group of survivors who came forward, shared their painful stories and asked for our help.” 

###

You just read:

Iowa Sen. Janet Petersen Statement on Signing of Senate File 2431

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more