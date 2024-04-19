Mayor Wu Announces Return of Playoff Hub on Canal Street

Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with Downtown North Association, today announced the return of the Boston Playoff Hub on Canal Street, creating a car-free zone for fans to gather before and during home playoff games at TD Garden. The return of this pedestrian zone builds on Mayor Wu’s commitment to reimagining Boston’s streets and transforming public space in a way that’s enjoyable for residents, small business owners, and visitors.

“We’re thrilled to give Boston fans an opportunity with both the Bruins and the Celtics in the playoffs this year to come together safely, cheer on their favorite teams, and support our local businesses,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to our partners for working with us to bring back the Playoff Hub, creating a joyful experience for our hockey and basketball fans. I encourage everyone to come out before and during the playoff games to build community and support our teams.”

“This is a really great thing for us to be doing to ensure we are encouraging local fans to support small businesses while celebrating Boston’s legacy as the city of champions at the teams’ doorstep! Our fans show up for our iconic teams year after year, so I can’t wait to take part in these festivities as we root for the Celtics and Bruins to take it all the way,” said District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan.

The Playoff Hub will be free and open to the public, providing more space for residents and visitors to gather outdoors and celebrate Boston’s home teams. Canal Street will be closed from noon on game days, through one hour after the game ends. Parking regulations will be posted ahead of the first Bruins playoff game on Saturday, April 20. Vehicles in violation of posted regulations will be towed.

“We are looking forward to creating vibrancy and camaraderie on Canal Street,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “Activating this space will give visitors and residents the opportunity to support local businesses while supporting Boston’s sports teams.”

"We are grateful to Mayor Wu and the City of Boston for bringing back the Playoff Hub on Canal Street," said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO of Boston Bruins. "With both teams in the playoffs, it's a great opportunity for fans to gather before games and bring the palpable energy from TD Garden out into the community.”

“There’s nowhere quite like TD Garden, especially on Celtics and Bruins gamedays,” said Rich Gotham, President of the Boston Celtics. “We extend our appreciation to Mayor Wu and the City of Boston for bringing back the Playoff Hub on Canal Street, which creates a space outdoors for fans to continue cheering on both teams and support local businesses throughout the playoffs.”

“The Downtown North Association is excited to see the return of Canal Street as the Playoff Hub,” said Jay Walsh, Executive Director of Downtown North Association. “We look forward to welcoming Bruins and Celtics fans to the area and to create a festive atmosphere. We are grateful to Mayor Wu and our members look forward to what will hopefully be lengthy playoff runs for both teams.”

The first Bruins playoff game will be on Saturday, April 20. The first Celtics playoff game is Sunday, April 21.