Care in a Click: Parent Pass Enhances Child Care Search with TOOTRiS Partnership

Parent Pass and TOOTRiS join forces

Revolutionizing Child Care in Tarrant County with Enhanced Access and Real-Time Solutions

With this partnership, providers can now be easily discovered by families across Tarrant County, bringing essential care options into the spotlight and fostering a stronger, more connected community.” — Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parent Pass is excited to announce a partnership with TOOTRiS, the nation's largest and most comprehensive child care platform. The Parent Pass app, designed specifically by and for Tarrant County parents, serves as an all-in-one parenting app with resources and information necessary for children to thrive. The free app allows parents to find child care, search child activities and local events, connect with other families in the community, and more. The addition of TOOTRiS comes as an upgrade to the app’s FIND! Child Care tool. This collaboration will significantly enhance the ability of Tarrant County parents to find and secure child care, including after-school programs, summer camps, and pre-K offerings.

"Since its inception, Parent Pass has been committed to equipping parents with the most advanced and helpful community resources,” said Sadie Funk, Director of Parent Pass. “This partnership with TOOTRiS and the integration of their innovative technology simplifies the often complex process of finding child care—a breakthrough that working parents in our community have needed for far too long.”

Why Finding Child Care Can Be a Challenge:

According to a Stanford study, a staggering 75% of working parents struggle to find reliable child care services*. Making matters worse, the child care industry has just slipped off the “child care cliff,” where some estimated 70,000 licensed programs are projected to close as a result of no additional federal funding**. Without intervention, nearly 306,000 Texas children are expected to lose child care – the highest total in the country***.

Cutting-Edge Child Care Technology Solution:

With the enhanced FIND! Child Care tool powered by TOOTRiS, Parent Pass users will have the ability to:

• Search hundreds of Tarrant County child care options and see available openings in real-time

• Filter and choose programs that fit their family’s specific needs including full-time/part-time care, after-school/before-school programs, camps and more.

• Access virtual and in-person tours, side-by-side comparison tools

• Tap into 1-click verified state licensing information

• Message or call Providers directly

• Call or message 24/7 concierge support

This partnership introduces users to Family Child Care (FCC) programs, which represent nearly 70% of licensed child care nationwide. These smaller, home-based facilities now have greater visibility thanks to TOOTRiS’s technology, which facilitates real-time virtual connections between parents and providers.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Parent Pass. It represents a significant step forward for parents searching for Child Care and is transformative for the Child Care community as a whole,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “Too many of these valuable programs remain hidden gems due to their limited marketing resources. With this partnership, these providers can now be easily discovered by families across Tarrant County, bringing these essential care options into the spotlight and fostering a stronger, more connected community."

About Parent Pass:

The Parent Pass app is a free, first-of-its-kind app designed by parents, for parents, to provide them with all of the information and resources they need as a parent in Fort Worth in one location. It enables parents to connect with others in the area, access educational opportunities, and find key resources for families and children from birth through high school. Featuring a child care finder, a calendar of local events, mental health resources, child learning activities, and more, this app is a valuable tool. Founded by The Best Place for Kids!®, a public-private partnership that is rooted in the belief that education is about developing the whole child. Explore more at https://bestplace4kids.com and download the app for free at parentpass.app

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with nearly 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care benefits solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care benefits in as little as 10 days to increase productivity and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need. For more information, go to tootris.com.

