Lenn Johnston revives John Lennon Sunday, 4/21 in Manhattan

Flying the white piano across the Universe!

Flying the piano across NYC!

Lenn Johnston in black suit, 1964-era portrait

Lenn Johnston in black suit, 1964-era portrait

David Peel was John Lennon's best friend in the 1970s.

David Peel, John Lennon's friend in the 1970s

See Lenn in Strawberry Fields, Times Square & Pianos

Let’s end ALL wars NOW!”
— Lenn Johnston
NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a future New York City, one with a time-traveled John Lennon concertizing for human rights and calling out corruption with his song “Gimme Some Truth”!

Lenn Johnston appears this weekend as John Lennon, performing in Strawberry Fields, Central Park, Times Square, and Pianos – and commenting with insight on the world’s woes and wonders. Lenn looks and sounds more like John Lennon than anyone else in the world.

At this possible eve of World War III, Lenn holds the fort with his Times Square Billboard-for-Peace, urging “WAR IS GONE – if you halt it” – and reminding passers-by of the ongoing genocides, which must be stopped. Reminiscent of John Lennon’s 1970 Billboard for Peace, this new Billboard, beaming high up over 43rd & Broadway, shows Lenn flying above the City, pointing out reasons to hope for a peaceful future. You may just be one of the peacemakers he points out!

On Sunday, April 21, 2-3 pm, Lenn performs with his band in Strawberry Fields. After an appearance in Times Square, bringing much-needed mirth to Earth, Lenn moves on downtown to the club Pianos, at 158 Ludlow Street, NYC.

On Sunday evening Lenn & band present two distinct programs beginning at 6 & 9pm alongside other bands at Pianos, all in celebration of the life of John Lennon’s best friend, street musician David Peel. Note also the initial 4/20 celebration for David Peel on Saturday, 4/20, 5-9pm at Pianos!

Come Together – meet up with Lenn!

Susan Clarke
Lenn Johnston's Parallel Universe
+1 321-250-3282
info@TributeToJohnLennon.com
Lenn Johnston revives John Lennon Sunday, 4/21 in Manhattan

