Lenn Johnston Revives John Lennon's 1970 Anti-War Billboard in Times Square

Flying the piano across the Universe! Lenn Johnston in black suit, 1964-era portrait

Bringing Peace, Truth & Love to Times Square and Strawberry Fields

Let's end ALL wars NOW!” — Lenn Johnston

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Pearl Harbor Day, Lenn Johnston, the world’s #1 John Lennon actor-musician, advocates peace. His Christmas billboard video-message “WAR IS GONE! – if you halt it” broadcasts from high above 43rd & Broadway, giving homage to John Lennon, known for his peace activism. Lennon's 1970 “WAR IS OVER! – if you want it” billboard campaign in Times Square at 43rd & Broadway was a celebrated Christmastime effort to promote peace.On the afternoon of December 8, the anniversary of John Lennon’s death, Lenn Johnston will revive Lennon’s spirit in Strawberry Fields, Central Park, spreading his message of ending war forever. Lenn engages people with his humour, music, souvenir cards, and knowledgeable steps toward peace. See www.JohnLennonReturns.com About Lenn JohnstonEvery Thursday for nine years, actor-comedian-musician Lenn Johnston has hosted the eclectic Retro-Rock radio show Lenn Johnston’s Parallel Universe. Like John Lennon, he disassembles language and popular narratives as preferred escapes from the humdrum. Also like John, he’s a visual artist. His comedy-improve with Second City enhanced his already Lennonesque humor. Lenn’s been featured on Good Day LA, NPR, CNN, FOX, BBC-Granada, BayTV-Liverpool, TV1-NYC, NBC’s It’s Worth What, and more.In Lenn’s 2016 appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, Conan composed a song, “Time-Traveling John Lennon,” and exclaimed, “It’s uncanny! It’s blowing my mind. It’s really hard to do a show with 1965 John Lennon here!” Dave Mason, host of the San Diego Beatles Radio Show, marveled, “…If channeling is real, [he] WAS John Lennon!” Per online magazine EarCandy, Lenn “perfectly evokes both the spirit and imagery of John Lennon in one of the most original and effective tributes ever heard (and seen).” David Peel, John Lennon’s closest NYC friend, remarked, “Here’s somebody who’s actually giving back [to John Lennon]…”Lenn gives tribute to John Lennon with his CD Village Idiom: original songs, poems, stories and illustrations capturing the irreverent, absurd, and witty spirit of John Lennon. With bandmates and solo, he performs the Beatles/Lennon repertoire and original Lennonesque poems.Since the re-popularization of naughty people destroying the world, Lenn has appeared as an Evolutionary, encouraging people to out-clever the Neo-Conundrums with Love, Hope and Humor.Info@TributeToJohnLennon.com • Instagram • Youtube