The Metiss Group Announces A Personalized Version Of Their Leadership Acceleration Program
New Program Addresses Companies Who Desire to Provide Leadership Development To Individual Leaders.
Our program is strategically designed to increase the ROI for Leadership Development investment for companies by improving performance of leaders and their teams.”DAVIDSON, NC, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metiss Group, a preeminent talent-consulting firm, providing a wide array of behavioral science based talent services to companies nationwide, is pleased to announce an upgrade to their Leadership Acceleration program.
Recognizing the need for the ability to provide leadership development not only to groups of leaders but also to individual leaders with companies, The Metiss Group’s Leadership Acceleration program is now available for Groups as well as a Personalized Version for individuals. Both programs include Self Discovery Assessments, Workshops, Sticky Individual Development and Coaching designed not only to increase the effectiveness of the Leader but to also accelerate the performance of their Direct Reports.
“Our program is strategically designed to increase the ROI for Leadership Development investment for companies by improving performance of leaders and their teams,” said Cyndi Gave, President of The Metiss Group. “Our Leadership Acceleration process helps your people outpace your company growth and allows you to keep and attract good talent.”
Leadership Acceleration offers the ability for company's to provide Group Leadership Development or have Personalized Leadership Development. This is ideal for companies who have smaller Management Teams or new Leaders who recently joined their Team. Leadership Acceleration allows companies to have all of their Leaders on the same page.
With offices in Metro Detroit, MI and Charlotte, NC, The Metiss Group has worked with Entrepreneurial-Minded Leaders and organizations with key hiring selection services, succession planning, leadership development, and culture alignment for over 28 years.
Leadership Acceleration Personalized for Individual Leaders