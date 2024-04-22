Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,050 in the last 365 days.

The Metiss Group Announces A Personalized Version Of Their Leadership Acceleration Program

Logo

New Program Addresses Companies Who Desire to Provide Leadership Development To Individual Leaders.

Our program is strategically designed to increase the ROI for Leadership Development investment for companies by improving performance of leaders and their teams.”
— Cyndi Gave
DAVIDSON, NC, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metiss Group, a preeminent talent-consulting firm, providing a wide array of behavioral science based talent services to companies nationwide, is pleased to announce an upgrade to their Leadership Acceleration program.

Recognizing the need for the ability to provide leadership development not only to groups of leaders but also to individual leaders with companies, The Metiss Group’s Leadership Acceleration program is now available for Groups as well as a Personalized Version for individuals. Both programs include Self Discovery Assessments, Workshops, Sticky Individual Development and Coaching designed not only to increase the effectiveness of the Leader but to also accelerate the performance of their Direct Reports.

“Our program is strategically designed to increase the ROI for Leadership Development investment for companies by improving performance of leaders and their teams,” said Cyndi Gave, President of The Metiss Group. “Our Leadership Acceleration process helps your people outpace your company growth and allows you to keep and attract good talent.”

Leadership Acceleration offers the ability for company's to provide Group Leadership Development or have Personalized Leadership Development. This is ideal for companies who have smaller Management Teams or new Leaders who recently joined their Team. Leadership Acceleration allows companies to have all of their Leaders on the same page.

With offices in Metro Detroit, MI and Charlotte, NC, The Metiss Group has worked with Entrepreneurial-Minded Leaders and organizations with key hiring selection services, succession planning, leadership development, and culture alignment for over 28 years.

Cyndi Gave
The Metiss Group
+1 (704) 837-0696
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Leadership Acceleration Personalized for Individual Leaders

You just read:

The Metiss Group Announces A Personalized Version Of Their Leadership Acceleration Program

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more