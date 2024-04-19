Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $12 Million for NBA Superstar Ben Simmons’ Exclusive Hidden Hills Estate

Striking modern farmhouse designed by Nobel LA Interior spaces wrap around the swimming pool and deck Double-vaulted wood ceilings and walls of glass 65’ swimming pool with a spa Exclusive Hidden Hills

Auction for the modern mansion closes 30 April in cooperation with The Beverly Hills Estates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announces bidding opened at $12 million for 24350 Bridle Trail Road in cooperation with Gregory La Plant, Rachel Salgado, Rayni Williams, and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates. Nestled within coveted Hidden Hills, home to a who's who of Hollywood stars and athletes, the ultra-private 12,000-square-foot estate is being sold by NBA Superstar Ben Simmons, the renowned point guard for the Brooklyn Nets and a US basketball sensation.

Bidding will continue online through 30 April via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

The estate is a rare new construction, characterized by its opulent wooden facade, lavish marble features, and a remarkable 6,000-pound brass floating fireplace. Crafted by Max Nobel of Nobel LA in 2021 and nestled on 1.45 acres within a guard-gated community, this residence offers seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, soaring 40-foot ceilings, and a 65-foot pool. Accessed via a private driveway, the property features two motor courts and a three-car garage for convenience.

Simmons, one of the country’s most famous basketball players, was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. He spends the majority of his time in New York and is ready to sell.

“This has been a wonderful home whenever I’m in Los Angeles, but with my time increasingly focused on New York, I know now is the moment to move on and give someone else a chance to enjoy it as I have,” said Simmons, the three times NBA All-Star. “Being Australian, I’m accustomed to auctions as the best way to sell a home, so it was natural to turn to Concierge Auctions to ensure this property finds its next rightful owner.”

The heart of the property lies within the great room, offering double-height vaulted ceilings, panoramic windows, and elegant Pietra marble floors, with direct access to the backyard. The living and dining areas, separated by the custom floating brass fireplace, are bathed in natural light, including two striking custom chandeliers that define the space, crafted by Preciosa Lighting. The modern kitchen seamlessly connects to the outdoor patio with a cozy fireplace, providing stunning pool views. Adjacent to the great room is a hidden chef's kitchen, perfect for behind-the-scenes entertaining. The backyard offers alfresco dining, a fireplace, and a cabana with various amenities, including a video wall and barbecue.

The primary suite features a fireplace, seating area, and designer walk-in closet. Six additional bedrooms offer en suite bathrooms and scenic greenery views. Key elements of the home include a soundproof movie theater, a gym crafted by Simmons, and a Zen garden staircase with a bonsai tree leading to the upstairs bedrooms. A detached guest house, nestled among hillside olive trees, offers a custom bedroom, kitchenette, walk-in closet, and private infinity plunge pool.

"Interest in 24350 Bridle Trail Road has ramped up from the moment we announced the auction to the public—newly built, modern mansions in Hidden Hills are rarely made available," said Chad Roffers, Concierge Auctions' co-founder and CEO. “We’re excited by the reaction of our strong network of potential buyers to this one-of-a-kind offering heading into the two-week open period for bidding, once again collaborating with The Beverly Hills Estates.”

As the world’s best luxury real estate marketplace, Concierge Auctions is no stranger to representing exceptional properties. It currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate called “The One,” which sold for $141 million in 2022, which was also co-listed by Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Hidden Hills stands out as one of Southern California's most prestigious neighborhoods, living up to its name with its secluded setting. Nestled within the natural landscape of the Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, this gated community spans just 1.7 square miles, offering unmatched privacy and allure. With approximately 1,725 residents, Hidden Hills boasts three horse arenas and 25 miles of riding trails. The absence of sidewalks and street lights adds to its exclusive charm. Situated about 20 miles southeast of Malibu, Hidden Hills provides easy access to the area's stunning beaches and coastal amenities. Moreover, its proximity to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) makes it conveniently accessible for residents and visitors alike.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

