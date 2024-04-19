Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,387 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Frederick “Rick” Pullum to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Frederick “Rick” Pullum to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Frederick “Rick” Pullum
Pullum is the President of One Florida Bank. Active in his community, he serves as a member of the iDignity Board of Directors and previously served as a member of the Orange County Tourist Development Council and the City of Orlando Historic Preservation Board. Pullum earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate and his master’s degree in business administration from Florida State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Frederick “Rick” Pullum to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more