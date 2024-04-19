Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Frederick “Rick” Pullum to the Central Florida Expressway Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Frederick “Rick” Pullum to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Pullum is the President of One Florida Bank. Active in his community, he serves as a member of the iDignity Board of Directors and previously served as a member of the Orange County Tourist Development Council and the City of Orlando Historic Preservation Board. Pullum earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate and his master’s degree in business administration from Florida State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

