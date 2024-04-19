Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Gary Price to the Florida Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gary Price to the Florida Achieve a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors.

Gary Price
Price, of Naples, is the Owner and Partner of Fifth Avenue Family Office Financial Consulting. He was previously elected as a City of Naples City Councilmember and was appointed to the Participant Local Government Advisory Council. Price earned his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University.

