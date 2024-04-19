Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Devon Donaldson and John Eason and the reappointment of Terry Atchley to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.

Devon Donaldson
Donaldson is the Owner of Geodev Financial Group. Active in his community, he is the Treasurer of Samaritan’s Touch Care Center and Cornerstone Christian Academy. Donaldson earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Webber University.

John Eason
Eason is the Deputy City Manager for the City of Wauchula and an Adjunct Instructor at South Florida State College. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he is the former Chief of Police for the City of Wauchula. Eason earned his associate degree in criminal justice from South Florida State College and his bachelor’s degree in public administration from Polk State College.

Terry Atchley
Atchley is the County Manager for Hardee County. Previously, he was elected as a Hardee County Commissioner and served as the City Manager for the City of Wauchula. Atchley is the current President of the Hardee County Fair and the Florida Federation of Fairs and attended South Florida State College and Polk State College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

