Governor Ron DeSantis DeSantis Appoints Gregory Holcomb to the Emergency Communications Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gregory Holcomb to the Emergency Communications Board.

Gregory Holcomb

Holcomb, of Orlando, is the Director of the Office of Public Safety Support and a 911 Coordinator for Lake County. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he currently serves as the Co-Chair of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Next Generation 911 Working Group and previously served as President of the National Emergency Number Association Florida Chapter. Holcomb earned his associate degree in telecommunications and electronics engineering from Seminole State College.

