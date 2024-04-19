Submit Release
The XEL FOUNDATION Announces Autism Inclusion Day at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium

The XEL FOUNDATION is proud to announce Autism Inclusion Day on April 26, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

We believe that by coming together as a community, we can create positive change and foster a more inclusive society.”
— Elisa Kraskowski
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The XEL FOUNDATION, powered by the R&R Family of Companies, is proud to announce Autism Inclusion Day. The event is taking place on April 26, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. It is a free ticketed event for teams at the R&R Family of Companies, event partners, and sponsors. Autism Inclusion Day is part of Autism Action Month and aims to foster inclusivity and support for individuals with autism and their families.

The event will offer attendees the opportunity to come together in support of autism inclusion while enjoying the zoo's exhibits and attractions. The XEL FOUNDATION sensory trailer will be available for attendees with sensory needs along with sensory bags. The trailer and bags were made possible through XEL’s partnership with KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities.

The XEL FOUNDATION is collaborating with Autism Pittsburgh for this event. Through Autism Pittsburgh, The XEL FOUNDATION is gifting more than 200 individuals with sensory needs and their family members free tickets to this inclusive event.

Elisa Krakowski, president of The XEL FOUNDATION, said, "This event is a collective effort to make Pittsburgh more inclusive, to make it a city where individuals with autism are valued, accepted, and honored for their differences."

In addition to the R&R Family of Companies, this initiative is supported by corporate and community sponsors. By joining forces with The XEL FOUNDATION, businesses and individuals make a meaningful impact in their communities and contribute to a more inclusive future for individuals with autism. To learn more about event sponsors, click here.

The R&R Family of Companies and The XEL FOUNDATION will also host Autism Inclusion Day at the Zoo with autism organizations across the nation on April 27th. This includes Phoenix, Houston, Tampa, Kansas City, Jacksonville, Denver, and Boston. Each event will feature activities and initiatives tailored to promote awareness, understanding, and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder. A special thanks to the employees of the R&R Family of Companies who volunteer and support these efforts.

For more information about Autism Inclusion Day, please visit https://www.xelfoundation.org/pages/2024-XEL-Autism-Inclusion-Day.html.

Thanks to all of our corporate sponsors. They include:

● R&R Family of Companies
● Kunkel & Associates
● Bukaty Companies
● Taylor Nelson
● Inclusive Strategies
● Night Dispatch
● iBOS
● ACS Services Inc
● AVRL
● Solvo Global
● Estes Express Lines
● McGriff Insurance Services Inc.
● Rob's Routes
● Xylem

ABOUT THE XEL FOUNDATION
The XEL FOUNDATION advocates for the inclusion of individuals with autism spectrum disorder and for research to end the increasing rates of autism. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focuses on a careful selection of funding, partnerships, and initiatives to achieve these goals. It is supported by the R&R Express Family of Companies and their advocacy of “Powered by Purpose,” in which employees donate $.54 a truckload to be matched by the company. The organization also accepts individual and corporate donations as well as in-kind and volunteer contributions. Since its founding in 2021, The XEL FOUNDATION has raised over $1 million. Learn more about The XEL FOUNDATION by visiting XELFoundation.org.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION
The XEL FOUNDATION
Contact: Elisa Krakowski
Email: elisa@XELFoundation.org
Website: XELFoundation.org

Elisa Krakowski
The XEL FOUNDATION
elisa@XELFoundation.org
