Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel Welcomes Marketing Director Bridgette O’Neil
We’re looking forward to seeing the further development of the Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel and Lāk Restaurant brand story under Bridgette's leadership.””COLUMBIA, MD., USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel – enticing guests to unwind in the rhythm of nature just 25 miles outside of Baltimore – introduces Bridgette O’Neil as the new marketing director. With impressive past experiences in growth marketing, O'Neil brings a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the Marriott Autograph Collection property poised in the heart of Columbia. With O’Neil at the marketing helm, the management team also proudly promotes Director of Operations Bebe Miller as the new General Manager, a direct result of Miller’s leadership skills and passion for the property since before opening in 2021.
— David Costello, owner, Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel
“We are thrilled to welcome Bridgette to Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel and Aimbridge Hospitality in the new Marketing Director position,” said David Costello, owner, Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel. “Bridgette possesses a strong understanding of local marketing in our destination, and under her direction, we’re looking forward to seeing the further development and promotion of the Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel and Lāk Restaurant brand story.”
A graduate of Pennsylvania State University with dual Bachelor’s degrees in Marketing and Management Information Systems, with a focus in Business Analysis, O’Neil is experienced in creative strategy and digital marketing, business process improvement and branding. Her competences include developing captivating marketing initiatives to cultivate guest loyalty and foster engagement whilst driving revenue growth. O’Neil most recently served as the Marketing Director at White Oak Hospitality. During her time there, she played a crucial role in identifying and growing the Banditos Tacos & Tequila brand and expanding three other exciting restaurant concepts ranging from upscale-dining to bar-centric.
“Already this year, we have welcomed Bridgette, along with an amazing new Executive Chef, Corey Laub and Sous Chef, Ethan Crosby, and we are happy to have promoted Bebe Miller into the much-deserved General Manager position,” says Costello. “2024 is off to a great start for Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel – our guests and the local community are seeing an exciting new energy with more to come.”
Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel is an escape from the hustle of the city, enticing guests to unwind in the rhythm of nature. Immersed in tranquility, the hotel is a natural enclave offering unparalleled access to the iconic history and present-day concerts of Merriweather Post Pavilion, culinary endeavors sowed with the flavors of local farmlands, miles of walking trails amidst wildlife and flora and mindful movement coupled with restorative, holistic treatments from the 27,000 square-foot Pearl Spa.
To learn more about Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel, call 410.730.3900 or visit https://merriweatherlakehouse.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.
Nancy Click
The Mayfield Group
+1 850-421-9007
nclick@mayfieldpr.com