Job Announcement: Veterans Treatment Court Mentor Coordinator

Interested applicants must submit a resume and cover letter.

The Veterans Treatment Court is located in Grand Forks, ND.

Shows a passion for supporting veterans.

Understands the importance of mentor relationships.

Has good networking skills.

Keeps information confidential.

Part-Time, Temporary Position with a Wage of $17/HourReimbursed for Mileage

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Program Manager

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

The Veterans Treatment Court Mentor Coordinator serves as the mentor program manager and is responsible for the administrative work and coordinating the day-to-day operations of the assigned peer mentor program within a Veterans Treatment Court (VTC).

Organizes and facilitates ongoing recruitment and training of mentors. Ensures mentors follow established policies and procedures.

Acts as a liaison between the mentors, mentor program and the VTC.

Collaborates with the VTC team to develop and implement a strategic plan for the mentor program that meets the long-term goals of the community and ensures program sustainability.

Serves as an active member of the VTC team and attends meetings and trainings as required.

Builds and maintains cooperative relationships with community organizations and program stakeholders including, judicial district courts, district attorney’s office, public defender’s office, county sheriff’s departments, law enforcement representative, probation department, veteran’s administration, and other community and alternate treatment providers to support mentors.

Attends and participates in conferences, meetings and committees as a VTC mentor coordinator representative. Also attends pre-court staff meetings and court hearings as deemed appropriate.

Develops and implements quality assurance program for peer mentors.

Consults with VTC judge and veteran’s coordinator on a wide range of organizational and managerial issues including VTC efficiency, internal and external quality assurance.

Facilitates community presentations and education, develops community resources, and collects data for the mentor program as needed.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a high school diploma and valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements

Knowledge, Skill and Abilities Requirements:

Courteous and cooperative.

Understands, reads and relays instructions.

Follows and requires others to follow set rules.

Interpersonal skills to deal effectively with all levels of the public.

View the complete job posting here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4476001/part-time-veterans-treatment-court-mentor-coordinator-grand-forks?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs