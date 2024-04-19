Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association and Aeroma Cannabis Host Medical Cannabis Awards Event

Consistent adherence to the standards laid out in the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act has made our program one of the highest quality in the country, one reason to hold this annual celebratory event.” — Henry Crisler, Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association

GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPPI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, April 20, 2024, the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association and Aeroma Cannabis will host Mississippi’s second annual “Sippi Cup” event in Gulfport. The event will celebrate those in the cannabis community who continue to be instrumental in the success of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.

In January of 2023, Mississippi officially became the 37th state to allow sales of medical marijuana to patients. The program, overseen by the Mississippi Department of Health and Department of Revenue for patients and businesses, has since seen a thriving new industry, growing in patients and product sales daily. The annual Sippi Cup event brings together business owners from around the state for a day of celebration and acknowledgment of their dedication to product quality, safety, and integrity in an industry that now serves more than 40,000 patients throughout Mississippi.

“The road to a medical marijuana program in Mississippi was no simple task,” said Henry Crisler, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. “Consistent adherence to the standards laid out within the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act has made our program one of the highest quality in the country, one of many reasons to hold this annual celebratory event.”

In addition to a list of industry professionals who will be speaking, the event includes an awards ceremony comprised of eight product categories. Award recipients will be chosen by a panel of judges and presented with their awards at the event. “It’s a fun way to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these medical marijuana businesses,” said Diesoul Blankenship, co-founder of Aeroma Cannabis Company. “The competition aspect is another great way to get to know other operators throughout the state.”

This event is open to the public who are age 21+ and will include sponsored booths to allow participants to learn more about Mississippi’s medical cannabis program along with information on how to obtain a medical cannabis card.

The Sippi Cup will be held at Sully’s Legendary Food & Drinks in Gulfport and is open to the public. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. For additional details about the event, visit www.thesippicupms.com. To learn more about 3MA, visit their website at www.medicalmarijuanams.com.