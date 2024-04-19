Cloud Security Specialists CloudDefense.AI Set to Make an Appearance at GISEC Global 2024
At CloudDefense.AI, we are steadfast in our commitment to empowering businesses with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the countdown begins for GISEC Global 2024, CloudDefense.AI is gearing up to make a significant impact at the esteemed cybersecurity event, scheduled to be held from 23rd April to 25th April 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Positioned at booth #SP 101, CloudDefense.AI is primed to unveil its latest advancements in cloud security technology and engage with industry professionals, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from around the world.
— Abhi Arora, CPO of CloudDefense.AI
GISEC Global is renowned as the Middle East's largest cybersecurity event, attracting top-tier experts and organizations dedicated to protecting digital landscapes against emerging threats.
At GISEC Global 2024, CloudDefense.AI will showcase its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions crafted to shield businesses from evolving cyber threats. With cyber attacks on the rise, organizations need strong defenses to protect their data, systems, and infrastructure. CloudDefense.AI offers a comprehensive suite of security products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of modern businesses. Hacker's ViewTM , one of CloudDefense.AI’s comprehensive solutions, allows organizations to view their cloud’s vulnerabilities through a hacker’s perspective, revealing insights from surface scans and sensitive data exploration.
As part of its participation at GISEC Global 2024, CloudDefense.AI will also be hosting a special giveaway. Attendees visiting booth #SP 101 will have the chance to receive a complimentary copy of "Why CISO's Fail, 2nd Edition," authored by renowned cybersecurity expert and CloudDefense.AI advisor, Barak Engel.
CloudDefense.AI invites all GISEC Global 2024 attendees to visit booth #SP 101 to explore its groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions, engage with its team of experts, and secure their copy of "Why CISO's Fail, 2nd Edition." Set a reminder from here
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
