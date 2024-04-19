Epique Realty Continues Its Revolutionary Journey with Expansion in Arizona Real Estate
With Todd Lee at the Helm, Epique Realty Redefines Excellence and Support in the Grand Canyon State
Our expansion into Arizona further solidifies the Epique commitment to empowering agents, cultivating growth, and celebrating every achievement.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the industry Revolution continues to intensify, Epique Realty unleashes its boundless energy and vision into the stunning landscape of Arizona, igniting a wave of excitement and anticipation across the Southwestern US. As the sun rises over the Grand Canyon State, so does the promise of a new era in real estate excellence with Managing State Broker Todd Lee.
"Our agents are the heart and soul of Epique, and the reason for everything we do. Thank you for the opportunity to provide Arizona with our unbelievable benefits.” Joshua Miller, Co-Founder and CEO.
A true asset to the leadership team, Todd Lee brings a wealth of knowledge through decades of industry experience. Agents in Arizona now have a unique opportunity with Epique to experience endless possibilities and incomparable support. Todd shared his enthusiasm to join forces with Epique, “This is a fantastic opportunity to elevate the real estate experience in Arizona. I provide our agents with the best tools and support, and I believe our unique approach will set a new standard for excellence in Arizona’s real estate industry.”
"Our expansion into Arizona further solidifies the Epique commitment to empowering agents, cultivating growth, and celebrating every achievement." Janice Delcid, Co-Founder & CFO
The anticipation among agents across Arizona grew increasingly more palpable as the excitement continued to build and the wait list continued to grow. And now, finally, the enthusiastic embrace of Epique's core principles has finally arrived, and with it a flood of rapidly transitioning agents knowing that they are about to become part of something truly extraordinary.
“Epique Realty's ability to provide agents with the tools, support, and resources needed to thrive in the Arizona real estate market is just the beginning of our journey to transform the real estate industry." Chris Miller, Co-Founder, COO, & VP of Expansion
As the Epique revolution sweeps across the Southwest, agents in Arizona are invited to join the movement and be part of a community that is committed to excellence, innovation, and success. Together, we will write the next chapter in the story of real estate, and it begins with Epique Realty in Arizona.
About Epique Realty
Epique Realty is not merely a brokerage; it is a movement. Renowned for its commitment to providing agents with outstanding benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in an ever-changing industry. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage in the digital age, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. #BeEpique #JoinEpique
