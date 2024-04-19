Epique's Soaring Growth Skyrockets with Addition of Top Producing Agent Walter R. Key and The Exceptional Karbon Club
Walter Key's diverse background, commitment to excellence, and dedication to serving others align perfectly with Epique Realty's core values of innovation, integrity, and proactive support.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epique Realty, the disruptive AI-Based Technology brokerage known for its record-breaking growth and agent-centric approach, proudly announces the latest addition to its dynamic team, Walter R. Key, along with his exceptional team, The Karbon Club of Keystone Heights, Florida.
"We are honored and excited to welcome Walter R. Key to the Epique Realty family," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "His dedication to excellence, coupled with his extensive experience and proven success, perfectly aligns with our mission to provide unparalleled service and support to our clients."
Walter R. Key brings with him an impressive track record, ranking in the top 3% of the entire MLS for total units sold in 2021. With over 21 years of experience in the Navy and extensive leadership skills, Walter has successfully transitioned into the real estate industry, leveraging his passion for serving others to help clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.
In addition to being a top producing realtor, Walter is a Real Estate Coach and Published co-author with Raymond Sjolseth, of the book, “The Startup Agent: Start Your Real Estate Business The Right Way, The First Time.” He is also a former marathon runner and a devoted community volunteer. His diverse background and commitment to excellence make him a valuable asset to both clients and colleagues alike.
"I am thrilled to join the Epique Realty team and contribute to their continued success," Walter R. Key explained. "I am passionate about helping individuals and families achieve their real estate goals, and I look forward to serving my community with integrity and dedication."
Alongside Walter R. Key, Epique Realty is also excited to welcome his team, The Karbon Club, a co-led organization with 120+ real estate agents dedicated to providing unparalleled support and resources to their members. The Karbon Club aims to empower agents with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in today's competitive market, fostering a collaborative environment where agents can thrive.
Recently in a post, Walter Key shared his excitement about joining Epique Realty, “Everything we do at The Karbon Club is centered and driven by one simple question; what can we do to make our agent's life and business better? Well, now there is a brokerage model that perfectly aligns with our mission and quite frankly, they are putting their money where their mouth is!"
Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique announced, “Walter Key's diverse background, commitment to excellence, and dedication to serving others align perfectly with Epique Realty's core values of innovation, integrity, and proactive support. We welcome him and his outstanding team to the Epique family.”
During a recent interview on The Ted Show, Walter Key discussed his journey from the Navy to real estate, emphasizing the importance of service and support in the industry. He highlighted the unique value proposition of Epique Realty. The incredible resources and benefits that Epique is providing for agents at no additional cost do not exist anywhere else on the planet. Among many others joining Epique, Walter believes they have completely disrupted the way real estate happens in a very good way.
About Epique Realty
Epique Realty is not merely a brokerage; it is a movement. Renowned for its commitment to providing agents with outstanding benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in an ever-changing industry. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage in the digital age, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. #BeEpique
