Job Announcement - Attorney Public Defender

Summary of Work

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents offers rewarding work and career development opportunities including a comprehensive benefit package including fully paid family health insurance, an excellent retirement plan, annual and sick leave, and a variety of voluntary insurance options, along with a flexible work schedule.

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Northwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Northwest Judicial District and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Our agency is committed to a vertical representation structure. You will be handling cases from initial appearance through trial, allowing you to gain experience in all stages of the judicial process. The Minot Public Defender Office is made up of a Supervising Attorney, two staff attorneys, a legal assistant, and an administrative assistant. This team will offer the support you need while building a meaningful career as a public defender.

Responsibilities include:

Represent clients in judicial proceedings in a competent, effective and ethical manner.

Provide representation for conflict cases in other jurisdictions as necessary which may require travel.

Keep abreast of statutory and decisional law in areas of practice.

Maintain license to practice laws and obtain required CLE credits.

May assist with agency education and training programs and projects for public defenders and contract attorneys.

Performs other duties as necessary and/or assigned by the Commission.

Minimum Qualifications

Juris Doctorate Degree from an accredited law school

Licensure as an attorney eligible to practice law in the State of North Dakota. We will consider applications from persons eligible for licensure, but not currently licensed in ND.

Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Analytical and decision-making ability.

Application Procedures

Applicants are screened based on qualifications, successful completion of the interview process and a background and criminal investigation. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Documents to be submitted:

Resume Cover Letter Three Professional References

