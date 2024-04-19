Shares experience four consecutive days of decline

VIETNAM, April 19 - HÀ NỘI The stock market witnessed consecutive declines over the course of four days as shares belonging to the securities, construction and real estate sectors continued to display a persistently negative performance.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) fell 1.52 per cent to end at 1,174.85 points.

The VN-Index has lost a total of 6.8 per cent over four straight trading days since Tuesday.

More than 1 billion shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ23.7 trillion (US$931 million).

The southern market was dominated by 405 declining stocks, while 90 advanced.

The large-cap VN30-Index lost 1.38 per cent to end the day at 1,194.03 points. In the large-cap VN30 basket, 25 stocks lost ground while three rose.

Among falling large-caps were retailer Mobile World (MWG), property developers Vincom Retail (VRE) and Vinhomes (VHM), steel maker Hòa Phát (HPG) and PetroVietnam Gas (GAS).

The downward trend in share prices persisted for four days, reflecting the prevailing pessimistic sentiment surrounding stocks within the securities, construction and real estate sectors, said vietstock.vn.

Investors remained cautious as these sectors faced ongoing challenges and exhibited a lacklustre performance, contributing to the overall negative market outlook.

Securities stocks also performed poorly today, of which SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) fell 3.5 per cent, SHS dipped 6.5 per cent, VIX Securities Corporation (VIX) plunged 4.1 per cent and VNDirect Securities Corporation (VND) decreased 2.3 per cent.

The real estate group also suffered. In particular, Vingroup (VIC) was the biggest loser, with a decline of 5.3 per cent, followed by Vinhomes (VHM), down 0.7 per cent.

Other pillars in the industry facing big falls were Novaland (NVL), Development Investment Construction JSC (DIG), Đất Xanh Group (DXG), and Phát Đạt Real Estate Development JSC (PDR).

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index dropped 2.39 per cent to close at 220.80 points.

Nearly 127.5 million shares were exchanged on the northern bourse, worth VNĐ2.5 trillion. — VNS