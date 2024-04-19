Saskgaming Reaches New Agreements with all Four Collective Bargaining Units

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2024

SaskGaming has reached new agreements with all four of its collective bargaining units, following ratification on April 18 of an agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

Previously, an agreement with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) was ratified in February 2024, and separate agreements with the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) for Casino Regina and Casino Moose Jaw were ratified in late 2023.

"Congratulations to the collective bargaining teams of SaskGaming, PSAC, IATSE and RWDSU for coming together on these four new agreements on behalf of the employees of Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw," Minister Responsible for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Laura Ross said. "The best agreements are reached at the bargaining table and these four new agreements demonstrate how much SaskGaming values the hard work and contributions of its employees."

All four agreements are for three years, and provide general wage increases of 3 per cent, 2 per cent, and 2 per cent.

PSAC is SaskGaming's largest bargaining unit, consisting of more than 200 gaming employees at Casino Regina, including dealers, table games supervisors, customer service representatives, bank staff, security officers, maintenance mechanics, slot attendants and casino technicians. IATSE represents about 30 theatrical workers at Casino Regina's show lounge. RWDSU represents about 140 food and beverage services employees at Casino Regina and more than 80 employees at Casino Moose Jaw.

SaskGaming operates Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan.

