Highway 10 Passing Lanes Project To Move Forward Between Fort Qu'Appelle and Melville

CANADA, April 19 - Released on April 19, 2024

Today, Highways Minister Lori Carr announced Highway 10 passing lanes will be moving forward between Fort Qu'Appelle and Melville as part of the passing lanes strategy.

"Passing lane projects are a cost-effective investment to make our highways safer and more efficient," Carr said. "They protect motorists and strengthen our province's export-based economy to support our quality of life. This next set of Highway 10 passing lanes are part of an ongoing strategy that will guide us as we move these types of projects from the drawing board to reality to keep building and protecting our great province."

The Highway 10 east passing lanes project between Fort Qu'Appelle and Melville is expected to have its design completed early next year and tendered in Spring 2025. On-road construction will follow, pending weather and contractor capacity.

"We appreciate the Ministry of Highways moving forward in the future with additional passing lanes on Highway 10," Fort Qu'Appelle Mayor Gus Lagace said. "Infrastructure projects like these will improve the flow of commuter, business, industry and tourism traffic on Highway 10 and benefit communities and neighbours along and near this important transportation corridor."

Passing lanes are typically constructed in pairs with each a minimum of two kilometres long, provide additional opportunities for drivers to pass safely instead of twinning a highway, reduce collisions and make travel more efficient.

"More passing lanes on key provincial highway corridors will assist with the movement of trucks shipping Saskatchewan goods and help keep the economy moving," Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said.

The Ministry of Highways' passing lane strategy is an ongoing and flexible plan to prioritize which major two-lane highways across Saskatchewan will eventually have passing lanes.

The province's first major passing lanes pilot project first opened to traffic in 2013 on Highway 10 between Balgonie and Fort Qu'Appelle.

-30-

